Paid Content
Bitcoin – The Future of Digital Currencies
The crème de la crème of cryptocurrency platforms recently discussed the future of digital currencies.
The evolution of human economic development has taken different dimensions starting from the early stone age to the medieval period, to the barter exchange era, cowry’s usage, paper money/currency, and now bitcoin. For starters, Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency; a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses cryptography to control its creation and management, rather than relying on central authorities.
Market analysts, stakeholders, organizations, concerned individuals, and even naysayers over the years have pondered on the legibility and legality of bitcoin, especially when it comes to its uses, security, challenges, and fast adoption in Africa.
All these and more formed the idea behind the recently concluded Techpoint Africa event that was held on the 27th – 28th August 2020 on which we had an important conversation of the topic tagged “Secure Digital Currencies for the Future of Africa”. The event had in attendance the crème de la crème of cryptocurrency platforms in Africa, CEO of tech start-ups, and crypto enthusiasts.
The panel session which was moderated by Damilola Odufuwa, Head of PR Africa, Binance, and featured Marius Reits, CEO Luno, South Africa; Fejiro Hanu Agbodje, the Founder and CEO of Patricia Technologies Limited; Eric Anan, CEO Kubix, Ghana; Damilola Odufuwa (moderator) Head of PR, Africa, Binance; and Yele Bademosi, Founder, Microtraction and Bundle Africa, was one full of insights.
Speaking on current crypto barriers, Yele Bademosi posited that a lot of people are just getting into the digital space and do not understand what it is. For him, the way forward is repeated education.
Following up on early crypto adoption in Africa was the question of financial freedom for all and ways crypto can be used to achieve that, Hanu Fejiro Agbodje responded thus; “there is a lot you can do with crypto these days. Using Patricia as an example, all you need to do is sign up and you are good to go. With bitcoin, you can effortlessly fix your data subscription, buy airtime and data, and with the new invention of the Luxury bitcoin debit card, that enables you to withdraw cash directly from your bitcoin wallet”. He stated that in his bid to keep enthusiasts informed and reach a wider audience, he had conversions surrounding cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin) go up on one of the most viewed TV shows in Africa – Big Brother Naija. This was aimed at pushing the crypto boundaries and having the conversations revolve around the cryptocurrency ecosystem in Africa.
Finally, on their expectations of the growth of crypto in Africa, the panelists collectively affirmed that they expect to see more institutions go into crypto for cross-border payments, in addition to more people buying and storing bitcoin.
In conclusion, start-up companies in Africa need to build crypto/blockchain solutions that work for the context of Africa. A concept that is set to not only make Bitcoin known around the world but have it herald the future of digital currencies.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
Paid Content
Hustle Mobile unveils Hustle, profit-boosting app for businesses
Hustle, which is available for Android and iOS users, will help businesses increase their earnings.
E-commerce tech company, Hustle Mobile, is set to unveil its multi-vendor market place App, Hustle, for business owners in the sales and services sectors.
Hustle, which is available for Android and iOS users, will help businesses increase their earnings.
According to Managing Partner, Hustle Mobile, David Samuel, Hustle efficiently and seamlessly connect customers through the Hustle App with sellers within geo-range through the Hustle Sellers and with partner riders through the Hustle Drivers App.
With a focus on providing easy delivery of essential products and services, the on-demand Multi-Vendor Marketplace app is useful for a range of activities including shopping, logistics and car hire, among others.
“Hustle Mobile App ensures ease of buying and delivery by having fewer processes and affordable delivery option, all in one. Our map functionality allows customers’ orders to be delivered to their customers/clients in real-time,” Samuel added.
He disclosed users are set for a good time with a dedicated team of professionals overseeing operations to ensure seamless transactions.
“We have a team of experienced professionals who have demonstrated comprehensive process know-how, a proven implementation record and a team with international exposure led by an experienced entrepreneur to ensure that Hustle can respond to customer’s needs and create value for clients and partners.”
The uniquely designed Hustle App incorporates text, embedded graphics, photo, video, audio and code that displays content and enhances user interaction.
Apart from being user friendly and customisable for different uses, Hustle’s upload time of between two to five seconds using a connection speed of 1GB is very fast.
“Businesses are going digital for both sales and services and our design enables users to choose from a small selection of screens to visit, provide clear navigation and labels for the screens where navigation tabs take you and tell visitors where they currently are and how to get back,” Samuel further explained.
The mobile platform also includes a live functionality operated live between customers and riders, and riders and sellers.
Ahead of its official unveiling, Samuel advised business owners to take advantage by signing up promptly.
“Hustlers, if you have a business sign up on hustle mobile.ng. We are giving the first 50 businesses free sign up, low commission rates and free delivery.”
Other features of the Hustle App include search engine optimisation, online payment integration, business intelligence and reporting, and a monthly uptime of 99.9%, thereby drastically reducing downtime.
* INVEST IN YOUR HUSTLE *
Hustlers, if you have a business sign up on hustlemobile.ng. We are giving the first 50 businesses free sign up, low commission rates and free delivery.
*Term and conditions apply
*Connect with us*
Website: Www.hustlemobile.ng
For Customers – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ng.rush
For Sellers – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ng.rushsellers
Instagram: https://instagram.com/hustlemobileng?igshid=1bq2vt06mvxg
Paid Content
CITITRUST unveils asset management subsidiary
The unveiling and remarkable feat is announced in pursuant of the Fund.
CFS Group Plc, a subsidiary of CITITRUST Holdings Plc, a Pan African Investment Holding Company, has launched a wholly-owned and new Investment/ Asset Management Company subsidiary, CITITRUST Asset Management following the receipt of approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the firm to provide Portfolio Management to corporations and institutional investors as well as Wealth Management, structured investments and other financial advisory services.
The unveiling and remarkable feat is announced in pursuant of the Fund/ Portfolio Manager License granted to Cititrust Asset Management Limited on August 31, 2020 in terms of the Investment & Securities Act (ISA) No. 29 of 2007 to conduct capital market transactions.
The Country Chief Executive of CFS Group Plc., Mr. Ikechukwu Peter said “The launch of the Asset Management business ties in with our plan to become a dominant player in the Financial Services sector. We are enthusiastic at the unique opportunity to bring investment products to the market as our goal is to constantly provide a wide range of solutions to support the evolving needs of our partners and the entire investment community”.
“The issuance of this approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission is a laudable development, one that will most definitely lead to an unprecedented basis for value creation within the Asset Management Space,” Peter said.
Speaking on the vision for CITITRUST Asset Management Limited (“CAML”), the Group Chief Executive of Cititrust Holdings Plc., Yemi Adefisan said: “we intend to support African Businesses and unlock the continent’s potentials through the management of several investment funds and provision of financial advisory services. Our focus is on growing wealth for our esteemed clients through our well-thought-through products”.
“At CITITRUST, our people have extensive experience in the financial services sector across Africa and are devoted to pooling complementary resources and functions to give clients the best value. We look forward to offering unique and creative solutions backed up by world class technology to transform current market offerings and do more for our clients”, Yemi Adefisan said.
“For more information about the CITITRUST Asset Management products and service offerings, kindly visit the website: www.cititrustassetmgt.com”
Paid Content
Get incredible offer on the LeonardoBySujimoto in 2 years!
The Leonardo will be the first option for HNIs and Expatriates looking for luxury, security and comfort.
The Leonardo is offering you a whopping 400% in 2 years, a return on investment that not even gold, treasury bills or cryptocurrencies can boast of! With Treasury Bills and Fixed deposit at 3.5% ROI annually, where would you rather invest?
INVEST NOW:
Don’t take our word for it. Here’s a little analysis for you!
The nicest and most expensive 3 Bedroom Apartment on Bourdillon Road and Eko Atlantic are selling for $2m – $4.5 USD. What we have designed is 3times better and 2 times cheaper! By the time we launch in October, the 3 Bedroom you are buying today for $650,000.00 will be sold at $1million when we launch in October, and $3.5 Million upon completion giving you over 400% ROI in 2 years!
RENTAL ROI:
The Leonardo will be the first option for HNIs and Expatriates looking for luxury, security and comfort. We have signed a rental agreement with top multinationals and blue chip companies that will rent the Leonardo immediately it is completed. The LeonardoBySujimoto 2 Bedroom will guarantee $50,000 Rental ROI per annum, 3 Bedroom will give $70,000, while the 4 Bedroom is guaranteed to give $100,000 USD per annum.
SHORT LET ROI
When you own a Leonardo, you can either live in it whenever you are in Lagos or we can help you put it on our Sujimoto Residences, an AirBNB Styled luxury short let service that guarantees N30million – N120million per annum at 70% occupancy!
For an initial deposit of $150,000 (30%), you too can become a proud owner of the LeonardoBySujimoto- a waterfront high-rise building that features premium fittings and facilities, award winning Zaha Hadid Bathrooms, the phenomenal Techno Gym, Full Home Automation, prestigious Kohler Kitchen, IMAX Cinema, incredible personalized Hair Salon, dedicated restaurants strictly for the residents, 5 Star interactive Lobby, Crèche, Tennis Court, Squash Courts, the 1st Private Luxury Boat Club in Africa and a top choice Mini-mart.
With the volatility in Stocks & Bonds and Treasury Bills at 3% per annum everyone between the ages of 35 and 60 are choosing real estate as the safest investment option, putting LeonardoBySujimoto as the first option.
Success is like a goddess that favours the brave optimistic but punishes the procrastinating Thomases who see opportunities and refuse to take immediate action!
NOW is the time to buy! For 2, 3 and 4 Bedroom Call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or Tomiwa on 0809 124 3555.
Every effort is made to provide accurate and complete information by the Nairametrics Financial Advocate Ltd (NFAL) from this sponsored post. However, NFAL cannot guarantee that there will be no errors. NFAL or its employees or its authors make no claims, promises or guarantees about the accuracy of the contents of this post. Neither NFAL, nor its employees and authors make any warranty, express or implied or statutory including but not limited to the warranties of non-infringement of third party rights. Neither does NFAL, its employees and its authors assume any legal liability for any direct or indirect or any loss or damage of any kind for the accuracy or completeness or usefulness of any information contained in this sponsored post. NFAL does not represent that use of the information contained in the sponsored post and would not infringe on privately owned rights.
Anonymous
September 7, 2020 at 6:57 pm
Intersting.