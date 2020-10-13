Ripple owners say XRP will be worth $100

A recent Twitter poll conducted by a popular Ripple and crypto enthusiast XRP_Cro showed that most Ripple owners believe XRP will surge above $100.

The poll targeted the XRP community and included more than 1,000 participants, these further revealed 43% said they plan to sell most of their XRP holdings around $100. 39% said participants will sell at $10 – $50, while the remaining 18% claimed they would cut their long positions between $3 – $10.

Another question asked was which crypto they thought will give them their best return; 77.9% chose XRP, while 15.7% placed their bets on supply chain management protocol VeChain (VET). Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) garnered 2.9% and 3.5% of the votes respectively.

Recall a popularly known crypto analyst, with the pseudo name Crypto Whale, spoke on XRP’s unique advantages over Bitcoin. Crypto Whale said:

XRP is x1000 faster than $BTC (3-4 seconds).

XRP is x1000 cheaper than $BTC (> $0.01).

XRP is better for the environment (no mining).

XRP is more scalable.

What you should know

Ripple is a privately held fintech company that provides a global payment solution via its patented payment network called Ripple Network (also known as RippleNet). XRP is the digital token that has a circulating supply of 45 Billion coins and a max supply of 100 Billion coins.