Ripple’s chairman transfers 500,000,000 XRP

The fourth most valuable crypto in the crypto-verse is on limelight again. Data from Whale Alert revealed that Chris Larsen, Ripple’s co-founder and Chairman transferred 499,999,979XRP worth (115,847,491 USD) to unknown wallet.

The Ripple’s co-founder, via his Twitter feed, commented on the move, and further revealed the unknown wallet, he transferred the huge stacks of Ripple.

“As some of you may have noticed, I moved an $XRP wallet to NYDIG. I’ve known the founders for a while, and am impressed by their security and top-notch institutional standards — this is truly custody 2.0.,” Larsen tweeted.

What we know: NYDIG provides digital asset services to investors around the world. NYDIG’s custody platform, built fully in-house, is designed to satisfy the highest regulatory, audit, and governance standards, and NYDIG’s team is comprised of professionals with deep experience in capital markets, technology, and digital assets.

Quick fact: Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.

Unlike its crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.

Global banks having a relationship with Ripple

Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil.

Banks using Ripple include Europe’s banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, with assets of about $2.5 trillion, which disclosed in 2019 that it would use the XRP payment solution.

Japan Post Bank with assets of USD 1.9 trillion, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group with trillions of dollars in assets, also have a close relationship with Ripple Asia. Others having a relationship with Ripple include Banco Santander, Barclays PLC, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.