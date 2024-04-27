President Bola Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has authorized the appointment of two Chief Executive Officers for two agencies.

According to a statement released by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President, on Friday, April 26, 2024, the recent appointments were announced.

The newly appointed CEOs are Dr. Innocent Bariate Barikor, who assumes the role of Director-General of the National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA), and Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA).

Further details of the appointments were disclosed in the statement below.

Barikor is an academic and politician. He was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly from 2011 to 2015, while Prince Amgbare is a retired naval officer and former commissioner in Bayelsa State. The President expects that the new heads of these important agencies will discharge their duties with utmost fidelity to the nation and unfailing adherence to the highest standards of

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of Mr. Jim Ovia, CFR, a seasoned banker and entrepreneur, as the Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). This move aims to enhance access to higher education and skill development for Nigerian students and youths.

Mr. Ovia, the founder of one of Nigeria’s foremost banks, brings extensive experience and a proven track record of commitment to youth empowerment to his new role. He has been instrumental in nurturing young talent and promoting entrepreneurship in the country.

Additionally, President Tinubu recently appointed Mrs. Zubaida Umar as the new Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). These appointments reflect ongoing efforts since the beginning of the year to strengthen leadership positions across various sectors.