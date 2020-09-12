Financial Services
Despite COVID-19, top Nigerian Banks declare N36.7 billion dividends
Five of the six top banks in the country, all declared half-year dividends out of profits earned in the first half of the year.
Some of the biggest commercial banks in Nigeria declared dividends of N36.7 billion in interim dividends in the first half of the year as the nation grapples with the economic consequences of Covid-19.
According to information gathered by Nairametrics Research, five of the six top banks in the country, all declared half-year dividends out of profits earned in the first half of the year. The banks reported a profit after tax of N348.7 billion in the first half of 2020 up from N344 billion the same period a year earlier.
Zenith Bank one of Nigeria’s largest banks proposed dividends of N9.4 billion out of profits of N103 billion the largest of the pack. GTB the second most profitable bank declared N8.8 billion out of its N94 billion profits. In total, dividend payouts of the 5 big banks totaled 10.5%. FBN Holding did not declare dividends.
Disconnect with the economy?
Contrary to expectations Nigerian banks have declared huge profits as the wider economy battle with arguably the worst economic crunch since independence. Globally bank profits have declined, mostly due to higher loan loss provisioning and expectation of high credit losses due to the impact of economic lockdowns on loan repayments.
In the US, six of its giant banks cut about $35 billion from their profits as they anticipate an increase in loan defaults. In South Africa banks have also cut profits as they expect a significant increase in loan losses. As banks around the world cut profits, so did dividend payouts halt. But Nigeria is a stark exception.
Help from the Apex Bank
In Nigeria, banks reportedly cut a deal with the Central Bank to defer taking impairment on some loans effectively allowing them rake in significantly higher profits for the year. Despite the deals cut with the CBN, the top 6 banks (including FBN Holdings, owners of First Bank) saw their loan losses more than double in the first half of the year compared to 2019.
Loan losses rose to N92 billion in the period ending June 2020 compared to N45.4 billion in the same period in 2019. FBN Holdings and Zenith Bank reported the most loans with N30.6 billion and N23.9 billion. Despite the losses, banks still reported higher profits on the back of a significant reduction in interest expenses, another benefit from CBN policies.
Since the central bank forced down interest rates on savings deposits banks have taken advantage, cushioning the drop in interest revenues emanating from a reduction in new loans. While gross interest income dropped, interest expenses dipped even further filtering into higher profits.
Banks have also recorded an uptick in deposit this year despite the increase in CRR debits.
- In a nutshell, cheaper deposits led to a boost in profits
- Banks also saw a boost in profits driven by a revaluation of the foreign currency positions another factor helped by the devaluation of the naira, another CBN monetary policy.
- The banks have had a breather this year and as they did in 2016 are fairing better than the economy. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics also buttresses this. As the economy suffered a 6.1% contraction, financial institutions grew by 28.41% in the second quarter of the year.
- The banking index on the Nigerian Stock Exchange is also up 3.5% month to date.
Optics: The spate of loan losses recorded so far this year, despite the deferment in provisioning of some loans portents a deeper problem that could come back to bite banks sooner rather than later.
- Critics of the banking sector operations will once again point to the disconnect between the real sector and the financial sector as yet another major example of banks profiting at the expense of the larger economy.
- By paying dividends banks are sending a message to the economy that all is well with their finances and do not require any policy assistance from the CBN.
- It also begs to wonder why banks cry foul whenever their accounts are debited with CRR sequesters.
AFREXIMBANK disburses US$200 million to Zenith Bank
The fund is designed to support and stabilize the foreign exchange resources of African countries.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), has disbursed $200 million to Zenith Bank Plc Nigeria, in a bid to support critical imports under emergency conditions, and maintain foreign currency trade flows impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This disclosure was made on Friday, in a press release by the multilateral financial institution.
The disbursement, made under its Pandemic Trade Impact Mitigation Facility (PATIMFA), is in line with the Pan-African Bank’s mandate of financing, and promoting intra-and extra-African trade.
PATIMFA is a 3-year medium-term facility, set up in March 2020 to support and stabilize the foreign exchange resources of Afreximbank member countries, to enable them support critical imports under emergency conditions.
The financing from this facility is accessed via direct funding, to assist Afreximbank member countries to adjust in an orderly manner to the financial, economic, and health services shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The President of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, remarked that the bank is pleased to keep supporting Nigeria’s largest bank by tier-1 capital, with recovery from the effects of COVID-19.
“The role banks such as Zenith Bank play in Africa is huge, and supporting them to carry out their mandate is the group’s greatest contribution to making sure that African countries and institutions build back better from the shocks of the pandemic”
Zenith Bank’s Group Managing Director, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said that this gesture, “undoubtedly underscores the confidence reposed in Zenith Bank.”
He reiterated that the facility will enable the bank to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing trade finance and foreign currency funding for the importation of urgent medical equipment, and raw materials.
About Afreximbank
The African Export-Import Bank was established in October 1993, with its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt. It is owned by African governments, the African Development Bank, and other African multilateral financial institutions, as well as African and non-African public and private investors.
The bank has disbursed more than US$31billion between 2016 and 2019.
Previous Facility created to support member countries
Afreximbank, has a history of providing support to African economies in times of economic crisis. During the 2015 economic crisis, it introduced a Counter-Cyclical Trade Liquidity Facility, under which it disbursed more than $10 billion on a revolving basis, to enable member countries to adjust to the adverse economic shocks.
The financial strength of Afreximbank
At the end of 2019, the Bank’s total assets and guarantees stood at USD$15.5 billion, and its shareholders’ funds amounted to US$2.8 billion.
Afreximbank has disbursed more than US$3.5 billion under PATIMFA. In addition, the Bank provided a grant of US$3 million towards the COVID-19 Special Fund – set up by the African Union, as well as to the African Center for Disease Control and other agencies.
Afreximbank has ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A-), Moody’s (Baa1) and Fitch (BBB-).
Foreign investment inflow into banking sector falls by 95% in Q2 2020
The foreign inflow of capital into the banking sector fell to as low as $140 million in the second quarter of 2020, the lowest inflow since 2017
The foreign inflow of capital into the banking sector fell to as low as $140 million in the second quarter of 2020, the lowest inflow since the first quarter of 2017. This contrasts sharply with the $2.9 billion inflow reported in the first quarter this year
The report was contained in the Capital Importation report published by the National Bureau of Statistics, as seen by Nairametrics. Nigeria has suffered foreign currency shortages since the crash in oil prices triggered an outflow of foreign portfolio investments out of the country.
The outbreak of the Covid-19 Pandemic has also affected foreign investments into emerging markets like Nigeria as investors flee to the safety of the risk-free assets in the United States. Some of the outflows have also been redirected to the United equities markets which have surged on the back of a tech bubble despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Why the drop?
The drop in inflow into the banking sector is believed to be a fallout of the global economic crisis which has limited banking sector requirement for foreign investments either as debt or equity.
- The drop in inflow into the sector also correlates with the drop recorded in the money markets and equity.
- For example, inflows into these sectors fell to $533.9 million in the second quarter from $4.5 billion reported in the previous quarter.
- According to Nairametrics records, no bank has approached the Eurobond market since the pandemic started as the sector focusses on containing loan losses to shore up capital adequacy.
- In contrast, banks have resorted to commercial papers and bonds taking advantage of the low-interest-rate environment to raise capital.
- Another reason is the foreign currency risk associated with foreign currency-denominated capital in a deteriorating economy that is exposed to further devaluation and credit risks.
What this means: Covid-19 has been blamed for most of the challenges currently being faced in the economy. A fall in foreign investment inflow into the country can also be blamed on Covid-19 however much of this is also due to the low-interest-rate environment in the country.
Some of the central bank policies such as restriction on OMO bills, LDR, and CRR ratios have also contributed to the drop in interest rates.
Active bank accounts in Nigeria surge to 111.5 million as COVID-19 drives account opening
NIBSS report reveals the number of active bank accounts surged by 14.41%.
Nigeria’s active bank account increased by 14.41% from 97.485 million active accounts to 111.54 million, data from the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) reveals.
The increase is a big boost to achieving the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (now revised) goal aimed at reducing the financial exclusion rate from the baseline figures of 46.3% in 2010 to 20% in 2020.
Key metrics
- Nigeria recorded a total of 160, 038 bank accounts for the period under review, 30.31% of the accounts translating to 48.5 million accounts were dormant. However, the percentage of dormant accounts reduced within the period under review when compared to the April 2020 figures, while the absolute number increased.
- As of April 2020, approximately 45. 90 million accounts were dormant which is about 32% of the total bank account obtainable, while in May 2020, the absolute number increased to 48.5 million, however it was only 30.31% of the total bank accounts which is 1.69% down.
- Total savings account increased by 13.8% from 114.13 million accounts recorded in April 2019 to 129.91million accounts in May 2020. Also, Current accounts increased by 3.59% from 24.3 million accounts to 25.17 million accounts.
- The financial Inclusion rate as of 2018 was 63.2% which is a 4.4% increase in the 2016 figures of 56.8%. The figures are bound to improve in 2020. To achieve the 70% benchmark in 2020, it is pertinent to leverage on technology to provide affordable financial services.
The licensing of Payment Service Banks and digitization of most of the Deposit Money Banks services have in a long way contributed to the continued improved performance of the financial inclusion figures.
Why the surge?
Nairametrics had reported the impact and opportunities available for financial service agents in Nigeria during COVID-19. The report highlighted that the Central Bank of Nigeria excluded super-agents from the list of financial institutions exempted from government lockdown restrictions and the positive multiplier effect of this announcement.
The lock-down period reinforced the position of agent banking as an important part of the financial ecosystem. They are close, convenient, and cost-effective. On an operational basis, most agents had to rebalance through ATM to meet liquidity needs.
On why the total active, savings, and current accounts increased during the period under review irrespective of the gloomy economic situation, Mr. Samuel Olaniyan, a banking expert informed Nairametrics that “the increase is partly due to the lack of better investment alternatives and also due to the lockdown”.
For example, fixed deposit rates and treasury bills rate within those periods were around 1-2% and most people with maturing investments would rather keep their money in their savings (3.5%) and some would rather not invest at all.
Secondly, due to the pandemic, there wasn’t a lot of money moving around and a lot of people had to make sure their savings is safe and secure (of course in their bank accounts).
Why this matters
As one of the National Financial Inclusion targets, by 2020, an excerpt from the Revised Nation Financial Inclusion Strategy reads thus; ‘‘It is expected that 60% of the total adult population which translates to 6.3 million people should have been financially included. The 2020 revised strategy target for Agents pegs it at 476 Agents per 100,000 adults. The justification for this new figure is based on recent developments in the financial sector aimed at taking financial services to the unserved and under-served using branchless platforms such as Agent banking and digital platforms. It is estimated that at least 500,000 Agents should be available to serve about 105 million adults population in Nigeria by the year 2020. This gives about 476 Agents per 100,000 adults”.
From the above set targets, it is not out of place to state that despite the remarkable progress made in the number of active bank accounts and savings which are important metrics in the financial inclusion drive, there is still a room for improvement as far as meeting the financial inclusion target is concerned.
To access the data in full, click HERESource: Computations from NIBSS data