CBN reviews minimum interest rates on savings deposit to 1.25%

With inflation rate at 12.8%, this is almost like paying banks to keep the money for you.

Published

1 min ago

on

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has instructed deposit money banks in Nigeria not to pay less than 1.25% in interest on savings deposit accounts.

This was contained in a circular seen by Nairametrics and dated August 31, 2020. Excerpts of the circular read as follows;

“In line with recent market developments, the ‘Bank has reviewed the minimum interest payable on savings deposits as provided in its Guide to Charges by Banks’ consequently reviewing rates to 10% of Monetary Policy Rates.

“Consequently, all deposit money banks are hereby informed that effective September 1, 2020 interest on local currency savings deposits shall be negotiable subject to a minimum of 10% per annum of Monetary Policy Rate.” 

Context:  The Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is the rate at which the CBN lends money to banks. It is a benchmark rate for lending in the financial services sector. MPR is currently 12.5%. Savings deposit rates are default rates banks pay customers for keeping their money in the banks. According to people familiar with CBN rate applications, the rate used to be 30% of MPR but has now been reduced further by the CBN. The savings deposits rate is mostly overlooked by Nigerians due to its historical low rate. CBN websites put the rate at about 3%.

What this means: When you keep money in your savings deposit accounts you will be paid at least 12.5% per annum by banks. When you consider that inflation rate is 12.8%, then this is almost like paying banks to keep the money for you.

Financial Services

CBN sequesters N321.6 billion from banks in new CRR Debits

Information gathered by Nairametrics reveals about 17 banks had their vaults debited by the apex bank in CRR sequesters.

Published

3 days ago

on

August 29, 2020

By

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has hit commercial banks (deposit money banks) with a debit of N321.6 billion in Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) related sequesters.

The cash reserve requirement is the minimum amount banks are expected to leave retained with the Central Bank of Nigeria from customer deposits. In January, the CRR was increased by 5% to 27.5%  by the CBN Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) who explained that the decision was intended to address monetary-induced inflation whilst retaining the benefits from the CBN’s LDR policy.

Sources inform Nairametrics these debits occurred towards the end of the week as CBN steps up efforts to sweep excess liquidity from the banking system. Information gathered by Nairametrics reveals about 17 banks had their vaults debited by the apex bank in CRR sequesters.

READ: Union Bank announces closed period as it readies to release H1 2020 result

CRR debits have remained frequent since late last year when the CBN introduced policy measures that it hoped will force banks to lend more to the private sector. Between December 2019 and July 2020, Nairalytics (the research arm of Nairametrics) estimates about N4.8 trillion has been debited from bank deposits as CRR. Total banking reserves held by the CBN as CRR is estimate at N2 trillion.

READ: Union Bank suffers N188 billion in CRR debits as at June 2020

  • Recent published second-quarter banking results also reveal the spate of debits. Union Bank of Nigeria reported its total cash reserve requirement increased from N296 billion as at December 2019 to N484.5 billion as at June 30th, 2020. This suggests the central bank has debited Union Bank N188 billion in additional CRR between January and June 2020. .
  • Sterling Bank reported that the CBN restricted about N215.5 billion of its customer deposits as of June 2020.
  • FBNH one of Nigeria’s largest banking entities also reported about N797 billion of its cash remained with the CBN in CRR debits as at June 2020.

READ: CBN bars Payment Service Banks from accepting forex deposits

What’s the big deal? Whilst banks have complained bitterly about the spate of debits and attendant effects on their deposits, their profits appear to remain robust despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the banking sector was one of the fastest-growing in the economy at about 28.41% in the second quarter and recorded a 24% growth in the first quarter of 2020.

This suggests the plausible reason for all the debits is perhaps as a monetary policy tool geared towards foreign exchange management. Since the CBN whittled down its OMO bills borrowings, it has resorted to pseudo capital controls to manage the forex liquidity.

READ ALSO: Brewery sector: A quarter to forget

To reduce the amount of naira chasing the dollar, the CBN offers higher interest rates on naira deposits. However, with interest rates at one of the lowest in recent years, sequestering excess banking funds appears a logical policy to reduce the ability of banks to engage in roundtripping.

Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously cited CRR as N11 trillion. It has now been corrected.

economic outlook
Financial Services

CBN grants licenses to 3 Payment Service Banks

The 3 Payment Service Banks are Hope PSB, Moneymaster PSB and 9 PSB.

Published

4 days ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has granted final licenses to 3 Payment Service Banks (PSBs) to start operation.

The final approval to the 3 Payment Service Banks to operate follows their compliance with the licensing requirements which were stipulated by the apex bank.

This is disclosed in a tweet post by the Central Bank of Nigeria through their official Twitter handle on Friday, August 28, 2020.

READ: OPay’s Country Manager reveals banks that will fizzle out to MTN, other Fintechs 

The 3 Payment Service Banks that were newly granted final approval by the CBN are Hope PSB, Moneymaster PSB and 9 PSB.

The final approval is coming after the CBN issued an updated and revised guideline for the licensing and regulation of Payment Service Banks in Nigeria on August 27, 2020. The first guideline for the PSBs was issued on October 26, 2018.

READ: CBN set to punish exporters who refuse to repatriate export proceeds to Nigeria

The tweet post from the Central Bank of Nigeria reads, ‘’Three Payment Service Banks (PSB) have also been granted final approval to operate as PSBs following compliance with licensing requirements;

  • Hope PSB
  • Monermaster PSB
  • 9 PSB

Back story:

The CBN, while disclosing that the licensing of the new Payment Service Banks will strengthen Nigeria’s financial inclusion drive leveraging mobile and digital channels, has expressed its commitment towards the implementation of policies that will engender a diverse financial system that meets the needs of all stakeholders.

READ: Covid-19: Timeline of every pronouncement made by Nigeria to support the economy

The CBN also said that it will continue to monitor developments in the sector and grant additional PSB licenses in due course.

Payment service banks refer to a new category of the bank with smaller-scale operations and the absence of credit risk and foreign exchange operations. In addition to operating current and savings accounts they can also offer payments and remittance services, issue debit and prepaid cards, deploy ATMs and other technology-enabled banking services.

Get financial and economic data from Nairametrics on Nairalytics

economic outlook

The PSBs are to facilitate high volume low-value transactions in remittance services, micro-savings and withdrawal services in a secured technology-driven environment to further deepen financial inclusion.

 

Financial Services

CBN bars Payment Service Banks from accepting forex deposits

The name of PSBs must not include any word that links it to the parent company.

Published

4 days ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has barred operators of Payment Service Banks (PSBs) from accepting foreign exchange deposits and to accept any closed scheme electronic value (airtime) as a form of deposit or payment.

This was disclosed by the apex bank in the reviewed guidelines for licensing and regulations of PSBs released on Thursday on its website.

READ: OPay’s Country Manager reveals banks that will fizzle out to MTN, other Fintechs 

In the new guideline, which is the upgraded version of the circular the CBN issued on October 05, 2018 to all banks, telecommunications firms, Mobile Money Operators and banking agents among others, the apex bank emphasized that PSBs are not allowed to grant any form of loans, advances and guarantees (directly or indirectly.)

The document, which was signed by Kevin Amugo, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN, added that the name of PSBs must not include any word that links it to the parent company.

READ: CBN unveils sanctions on E-payment infractions, as it goes tough on banks, others

Permissible Activities

Payment Service Banks shall carry out the following activities:
* Accept deposits from individuals and small businesses, which shall be covered by the deposit insurance scheme;
* Carry out payments and remittances (including inbound cross-border personal remittances) services through various channels within Nigeria;
* Sale of foreign currencies realized from inbound cross-border personal remittances to authorized foreign exchange dealers;

* Issue debit and pre-paid cards on its name;
* Operate electronic wallet;
* Render financial advisory services;
* Invest in FGN and CBN securities; and
* Carry out such other activities as may be prescribed by the CBN from
time to time.

READ: CBN exempts federation accounts, microfinance banks, ministries, others from new Cashless Policy 

Eligible promoters 

The following may promote PSBs:
* Banking Agents;
* Telecommunications companies (Telcos), through subsidiaries;

* Retail chains (supermarkets, downstream petroleum marketing companies);
* Postal services providers and courier companies;
* Mobile Money Operators (MMOs that desire to convert to PSBs shall comply with the requirement of this Guideline);
* Switching Companies;

READ: MTN debuts Africa’s first AI for payment

economic outlook

* Financial technology companies (Fintech);
* Financial Holding Companies; and
* Any other entity on the merit of its application subject to the approval of the CBN.

It stated, “Where the promoter of a PSB is a regulated entity, it shall be required to obtain approval or a ‘no objection letter’ from its primary regulator and submit same at the licensing application stage to the CBN.”

Why it matters: Despite several initiatives including the Introduction of Microfinance banking, Agent Banking, Tiered Know-Your-Customer Requirements and Mobile Money Operation (MMO), the inclusion rate remains below expectation, as about 80% of the bankable adults in Nigeria do not have access to financial services.

CBN embraced the PSB initiative to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria and to enhance access to financial services for low-income earners and unbanked segments of the society.

