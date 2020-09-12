World Bank puts pressure on Nigeria for more forex reforms to aid recovery

Business
The multilateral bank urged Nigeria’s apex bank to ease the pressure on the country’s FX market.
The World Bank has expressed reservations about the Foreign Exchange measures rolled out by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The multilateral bank recently urged the CBN to intensify its efforts towards easing the pressure on the country’s FX market.
This was disclosed by the World Bank’s country director, Shubham Chaudhuri, via email to an inquiry by Bloomberg.
Chaudhuri said, “stronger action and a clear commitment from the CBN would go a long way towards facilitating a stronger recovery, despite its recent resumption of dollar sales to the BDCs after a 5-month suspension.”
Nigeria has been hit by a severe shortage of the greenback for several months, following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the crash of crude oil prices, which accounts for over 90% of the country’s foreign exchange earnings. The pandemic led to a lockdown of major economies globally including Nigeria, and very low foreign exchange inflow.
CBN suspended its weekly inter-bank foreign currency sales in March, in the face of depleting external reserves which were limiting the apex bank’s capacity to intervene in the Forex market.
The scarcity of dollars, which has been a major challenge, led to a backlog of about $2 billion forex demand by importers and foreign investors, who are looking to repatriate their funds. In a bid to stem this tide, defend the naira, and reduce the pressure on the country’s depleting external reserve, the CBN rolled out some measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.
However, stakeholders have complained that some of these measures from the apex bank are hurting their operations, and the capacity to repay their dollar-denominated debt.
Chaudhuri pointed out that a good example of that is the Azura Power Project in Edo state, which is partly financed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – the private lending arm of the World Bank. It is one of the many established local and foreign private firms that are having serious difficulty in assessing forex to meet their business and contractual obligations.
It was reported earlier in the week that this might cause the Azura Power Plant to default in its dollar-denominated debt.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that in a bid to boost dollar liquidity, the CBN had banned third parties or agents from buying forex routed through Forms M, and threatened to sanction exporters who do not repatriate proceeds of their transactions. In addition, President Muhammadu Buhari, recently instructed the apex bank to stop providing foreign exchange to importers of fertilizers and food items.
Lagos shuts BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, explains diversion point
Reconstruction work on the Mile 12-Ketu section of Ikorodu road will force the road to be closed for up to two weeks.
The Lagos State Government has announced the partial closure of a section of the BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, with effect from Monday, September 14, due to the ongoing reconstruction work on the Mile 12-Ketu section of Ikorodu road.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederick Oladeinde.
He revealed, that the partial closure is to allow the contractor handling the project to start construction of additional relief culverts across the road at Ketu Bus Stop from Monday, September 14, 2020.
Oladeinde in his statement said, “As part of the ongoing reconstruction of Ikorodu Road (Mile 12-Ketu), the Lagos State Government has announced that there will be a partial closure of a section of the BRT lane at Ketu for 14 working days, effective from Monday, September 14, 2020.”
He explained, that the BRT buses that operate on the Ketu axis will be diverted to the service lane from Oluwalogbon street junction, during the construction period.
The commissioner also added that personnel of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), would be available to direct traffic and ensure the free flow of vehicular movements.
Going further, Oladeinde asked for the cooperation and support of the BRT Buses that ply the corridor, stressing that the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road, in order to achieve the objectives of the government’s traffic management and transportation policy.
Nairametrics had 2 weeks ago, reported the shutdown and diversion of traffic on the Ojota axis of the Lagos-Ikorodu road for 4 weeks, to enable the reconstruction works along that corridor. While making the announcement, Lagos state said the diversion was necessary to allow the contractors handling the rehabilitation works to continue with the next phase of the project without hindrances.
As part of the ongoing reconstruction of Ikorodu Road, (Mile 12 – Ketu), the Lagos State Government has announced that there will be partial closure of a section of the BRT Lane at Ketu for 14 working days, effective from Monday, September 14, 2020.@jidesanwoolu @dr_oladeinde pic.twitter.com/L90h3d5yPL
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) September 11, 2020
Lagos seals off church, others in Surulere, moves against illegal conversion of open spaces
The Minister admonished residents to protect spaces reserved for other meaningful uses.
The Lagos State Government recently sealed off 8 buildings, including a church, fuel station, warehouse, and container terminal in Surulere, for violating the existing physical planning laws of the State. The state government had earlier issued a directive against the erection of structures on open spaces all over the state, describing it as illegal.
The disclosure was made by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, during a meeting with representatives of Williams Estate Residents Association, Akowonjo, who had earlier registered a complaint of encroachment on open spaces, by some residents within the estate.
The Commissioner stated that by law, open spaces are important for the sustainability of the environment, and the well being of Lagosians, noting that at no time should the entire landscape be used for building structures only.
Salako admonished residents to protect spaces reserved for other meaningful uses; such as greenery, recreation, and air space.
He commended the association for alerting the government on the encroachment, saying that other estates and residences should take a cue from this patriotic act, because the people are the ultimate beneficiaries of an organized, livable and sustainable Lagos.
He said, “Having received and investigated the petition from Williams Estate, the Ministry has commenced the process of removal of the contravening structures, illegally built on an open space reserved for recreation in the estate.’’
Salako warned that the government would leave no stone unturned in a bid to restore the glory of the well-planned state, hallmarked by recreation parks, gardens, beautified open spaces, and other important services necessary for a functional physical environment.
He added that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has been strengthened for unbiased enforcement of the physical planning laws.
4 selected Maize importers will not be affected by Buhari forex for food ban
Companies recently given approval to import maize will not be affected by the President’s directive.
Nairametrics has gathered that the recent ban of foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers would not affect the 4 companies approved to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria from August to October. The approved companies are using their own forex sources as the CBN will not be providing forex for the imports.
On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered that food and fertilizer importers should not be given access to foreign exchange by the CBN, adding that the country would rather empower more local farmers, and use agriculture as a means to solve unemployment among youths.
READ: This is where PSB, CBN got it all wrong
“I am restating it that nobody importing food or fertilizer should be given foreign exchange from the Central Bank. We will not pay a kobo of our foreign reserves to import food or fertilizer. We will instead empower local farmers and producers,” the President said.
Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria in July, directed all authorised dealers to immediately discontinue the processing of Forms M for maize/corn importation into the country. The CBN noted that the ban was necessitated in order to protect local production of maize, stimulate rapid economic recovery, safeguard rural livelihoods and increase job creation.
However, Dr. Ikechukwu Kelikume, the Programme Director of the Lagos Business School Agribusiness programme, warned that the policy could further compound the woes of poultry farmers given that maize, which constitutes over 50 per cent of poultry feed content is currently very scarce, and where available, is very expensive, even as the price keeps rising.
Due to the high cost of poultry production after the ban on maize imports. President Muhammadu Buhari ordered last week that the Federal government will release 30,000 tons of maize from the national reserves to animal feed producers.
The Nigeria Customs Service also confirmed last week that 4 companies that have been given the CBN emergency approval to import 262,000 tons of maize into Nigeria.
The companies are Wacot Limited, Chi farms Limited, Crown Flour Mills Limited and Premier Feeds Company Limited.
Bottom Line: Nairametrics gathered that the 4 approved companies are some of the biggest Maize traders in the country and will not be affected by the president’s ban on the importation of food items including maize. According to a reliable source from the CBN, the apex bank is not selling FX directly to the 4 companies, as the approved companies would source FX to import the maize directly from their cash reserves. The source added that the CBN picked companies that prioritize Backward Integration in Nigeria’s maize industry.