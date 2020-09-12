Hospitality & Travel
United Airlines adds Nigeria, Ghana, 2 others to international routes
Nigeria and other new destinations have been included in the flight routes of United Airlines.
United Airlines has extended its international routes to cover Lagos, Nigeria; Accra, Ghana; New Delhi & Bangalore, India; and Johannesburg, South Africa.
This was recently disclosed by the airline’s Vice President of International Network and Alliances, Patrick Quayle, via live and lets fly’, a travelers blog. According to the airline, it will add service to Lagos, Nigeria from its Washington Dulles hub, and it has worked with Boeing to address range issues with this new route on the 787-8.
He explained that Lagos is the largest gateway to West Africa, and the airline had operated service between Houston and Lagos for many years, but with the oil market depressed, Washington appeared to be a more lucrative opportunity.
He said, “The service will operate 3 times weekly starting next spring utilizing a 787-8. United will compete with Delta on the route, which offers service from New York JFK utilizing a 767-300.”
With a growing Ghanaian population in the greater Washington metro area, and a more fuel and passenger efficient 787-8 Dreamliner, United hopes Accra route will be a success.
With South African Airways on life support, Quayle explained that United will add daily service between Newark and Johannesburg beginning in Spring 2021, and the move is expected to complement existing seasonal service to Cape Town. The flight will still utilize a 787-9
On Delhi route, United Airlines will take up the mantle of a long-time, but now abandoned American Airlines route. Chicago, United notes, has the second highest population of Indian Americans in the United States.
The new service will begin in December 2020 and utilize a 787-9.
In what United calls its most-requested international route, new nonstop service between San Francisco and Bangalore will connect Silicon Valley East with Silicon Valley West.
The new route will start in the Spring of 2021 and be operated by a Boeing 787-9.
Why now?
While critics argued that United’s move at a time the world still battles COVID-19 pandemic could backfire, Quayle said:
“Now is the right time to take a bold step in evolving our global network to help our customers reconnect with friends, family, and colleagues around the world.”
He added that the new non-stop routes would provide shorter travel times, and convenient one-stop connections from across the United States, demonstrating United’s continued innovative, and forward-looking approach to rebuilding our network to meet the travel needs of our customers.
Canada invites 4,200 express entry candidates in its September draw
All the candidates with a CRS score on or above 475 were invited.
The Canadian government has issued 4,200 invitations to Express Entry candidates, for Canadian permanent residency application, in its latest draw held on the 2nd of September 2020.
The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score in this latest invitation round was 475, a decrease of 1 point compared to the previous draw held August 5.
The tie-break applied by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), was August 16, indicating that all candidates with a CRS score of 475 and above, who entered their profile in the Express Entry pool, before the selected date and time were invited.
This round of invitation is the most issued in an Express Entry round, since 4500 were issued prior to the coronavirus pandemic on February 19, 2020. A strong indication of Canada’s commitment towards welcoming high levels of immigration going forward.
The latest round was the 29th of its kind in 2020, and brings the total number of ITAs issued this year to 69,950 a new record to date. Recall that Nairametrics had reported in March, that in order for the Canadian government to reach this year’s 85,800 targets, it started issuing larger numbers of invitations in every draw, which has translated to 81.5% achievement so far.
With many more rounds to go before the end of the year, it is evident that the Canadian government has fully intensified its effort towards attracting immigrants to apply for permanent residency.
How it works
Express Entry is the application system that manages the pool of candidates for Canada’s three main economic immigration classes — the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Class (FSTC), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).
A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws from the pool. These invitation rounds typically take place every two weeks and the vast majority involve candidates from all three Express Entry-managed categories.
Candidates are ranked based on a score awarded under the CRS, which considers factors such as age, education, skilled work experience, and proficiency in English or French.
A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are issued an ITA for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws from the pool. Although, while a job offer is not required in order to be eligible under the Express Entry system, the CRS does award additional points to candidates who have one.
Also, the Government of Canada has a processing standard of six months, for permanent residence applications filed through the Express Entry system.
NCDC insists passengers must carry out COVID-19 test 96 hours before travelling to Nigeria
Travellers hoping to return to Nigeria must carry out a COVID-19 test.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced passengers wishing to travel to Nigeria must conduct a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before entering Nigeria, in an update on its Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).
This was announced by the agency in a statement on Wednesday afternoon via its Twitter handle.
“It is mandatory for intending travellers to carry-out a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before travel to Nigeria,” the statement read in part, adding that the travellers also update the result to the NITP as soon as it is received.
The NCDC said it’s aware of challenges which travellers are encountering on the portal, but that it is working with the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the issues are promptly resolved.
The NCDC says the NCAA has notified airlines that passengers to Nigeria who can’t pay for the test online can still board flights as long as they have a valid COVID-19 PCR negative test result.
Nigeria resumed International flights on the 5th of September and the recent update comes as the NCAA announced that the maximum number of passengers of each incoming international flight must be 200 passengers. However, there will be no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.
Passengers unable to pay for repeat tests online will be allowed to pay on arrival in Nigeria.
Incoming International flights shall carry a maximum of 200 passengers – NCAA
The NCAA has announced a limited number of passengers that can daily arrive airports as flight resumes.
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria has announced that the maximum number of passengers of each incoming international flight must be 200 passengers. However, there will be no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.
This was disclosed by the NCAA in a memo signed by the Director-General, Capt. Musa S. Nuhu, published on Friday night, as Nigeria commences a partial resumption of international flights.
Part of the memo read:
“Following the announcement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on the partial resumption of International flights effective 5th September, 2020.
“Kindly note due to the limited number of approved incoming passengers (1,280) allowed daily per each airport, it is not possible to accommodate the requested schedule of airlines.
“The approved schedule is based on a maximum number of 200 passengers per each incoming flight to Nigeria. There is no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.”
The agency says that over the coming weeks, the number of incoming passengers will be increased as additional flight frequencies will be allocated to airlines.