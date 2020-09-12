Coronavirus
Covid-19: AstraZeneca resumes final stage trials for its vaccine after initial halt
After concerns on safety triggered a pause, AstraZeneca has resumed clinical trial of it’s vaccine.
AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford have resumed the British clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine, after the initial suspension over concerns with a participant who fell ill.
University of Oxford, in a statement, said that the UK regulator, Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA), had recommended a restart of the trials, after an independent review of the safety data triggered a pause on September 6.
It revealed some 18,000 people have received ‘study vaccines’ as part of the trials, but declined to disclose any details about the participant’s illness, for confidentiality reasons.
AstraZeneca Plc said, “The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume.”
The statements from both AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford did not make any disclosure about the status of tests outside the UK.
Although, the temporary halt was common in vaccine trials, interruption of the closely monitored AstraZeneca and Oxford collaboration, had raised concerns about the viability of the vaccine to tame the coronavirus pandemic.
The CEO of AstraZeneca, Pascal Soriot, disclosed on Thursday, that an independent safety review board was reviewing whether the participant’s illness had been caused by the vaccine or was unrelated.
“We cannot disclose medical information about the illness for reasons of participant confidentiality. We are committed to the safety of our participants, the highest standards of conduct in our studies, and will continue to monitor safety closely,” he said.
The World Health Organization (WHO), which has described the AstraZeneca vaccine as the most promising of all vaccine developments against the Covid-19 pandemic, said that the halt in the final stage trials should serve as a wake-up call, that there would be ups and downs in the development of a vaccine for the virus.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of September 2020, 188 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 56,017 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of September 2020, 188 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,025 samples across the country.
To date, 56,017 cases have been confirmed, 43,998 cases have been discharged and 1,076 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 436,231 tests have been carried out as of September 11th, 2020 compared to 433,206 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th September 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 56,017
- Total Number Discharged – 43,998
- Total Deaths – 1,076
- Total Tests Carried out – 436,231
According to the NCDC, the 188 new cases were reported from 19 states- Lagos (47), Enugu (25), Plateau (21), FCT (14), Abia (11), Delta (10), Bauchi (8), Ondo (8), Kaduna (8), Ogun (6), Imo (5), Benue (4), Katsina (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Kwara (3), Oyo (3), Rivers (2), Yobe (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,551, followed by Abuja (5,405), Oyo (3,213), Plateau (3,058), Edo (2,609), Kaduna (2,239), Rivers (2,199), Delta (1,790), Ogun (1,732), Kano (1,728), Ondo (1,583), Enugu (1,223), Ebonyi (1,034), Kwara (992), Katsina (830), Abia (827), Osun (804), Gombe (746), Borno (741), and Bauchi (679).
Imo State has recorded 546 cases, Benue (464), Nasarawa (446), Bayelsa (392), Jigawa (322), Ekiti (299), Akwa Ibom (283), Niger (244), Adamawa (230), Anambra (226), Sokoto (159), Taraba (95), Kebbi (93), Cross River (83), Zamfara (78), Yobe (69), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine could be ready this year despite trial setback
It is also one of the 9 vaccine candidates around the world in the final stage of human trials.
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca Plc, has disclosed that the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the company, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, could still be ready before the end of the year.
This is coming after the suspension of its final stage trial, over safety concerns, that involved a possible serious neurological problem in one of the participants.
The disclosure was made by the CEO, AstraZeneca Plc, Pascal Soriot, while speaking at an online conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He sought to reassure investors, after the drugmaker and its partner confirmed on Wednesday, that they had put a hold on giving experimental shots of the vaccine to people.
Although such interruptions are common in vaccine studies, the drugmaker and its partner are facing questions about what exactly happened, and whether it could be related to the shot.
He pointed out that an independent committee was drafted in to review safety, although the company said it was a routine action, designed to maintain the integrity of the trials.
Soriot, in his first public comment since they put the trials on hold, said, “What we have here is a special set of circumstances, where the whole world becomes involved in the conduct of a clinical trial. The decision on whether to resume the study, is in the hands of a group of independent experts, working to understand whether the patient’s illness was a coincidence or a result of the vaccine.’’
He added, “The reality is we all have to be very patient and see how it unfolds.”
Going further, Soriot said that it was still not clear whether the participant had a condition called transverse myelitis, a suspected diagnosis, just as he was not able to evaluate how long the trials would be put on hold.
Richard Hatchett, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said that this suspension shows the importance of rigorous final-stage trials, to pick up on potential side effects or rare events. It is also a compelling reason for having a diversified portfolio of Covid-19 vaccines under development, a strategy that CEPI is employing with its partners.
AstraZeneca is one of several drug companies taking part in the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed program, to accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine. It is also one of the 9 vaccine candidates around the world in the final stage of human trials.
Coronavirus
NCDC insists passengers must carry out COVID-19 test 96 hours before travelling to Nigeria
Travellers hoping to return to Nigeria must carry out a COVID-19 test.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced passengers wishing to travel to Nigeria must conduct a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before entering Nigeria, in an update on its Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP).
This was announced by the agency in a statement on Wednesday afternoon via its Twitter handle.
“It is mandatory for intending travellers to carry-out a COVID-19 PCR test at least 96 hours before travel to Nigeria,” the statement read in part, adding that the travellers also update the result to the NITP as soon as it is received.
READ: FAAN investigates alleged cash demands made by Abuja airport’s officials
The NCDC said it’s aware of challenges which travellers are encountering on the portal, but that it is working with the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the issues are promptly resolved.
The NCDC says the NCAA has notified airlines that passengers to Nigeria who can’t pay for the test online can still board flights as long as they have a valid COVID-19 PCR negative test result.
READ: UK issues new travel advice for foreign students, can work for 3 years after graduating
Nigeria resumed International flights on the 5th of September and the recent update comes as the NCAA announced that the maximum number of passengers of each incoming international flight must be 200 passengers. However, there will be no limit on the number of outgoing passengers.
Passengers unable to pay for repeat tests online will be allowed to pay on arrival in Nigeria.