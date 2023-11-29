General T.Y Danjuma, former chief of army staff, inaugurated a multi-million naira Goodwill Medical Centre (GMC) in Enugu state to help the rural poor.

The centre, which is located at Umuchigbo, Iji Nike in Abapka Nike Community in Enugu East Local Government Area is fully funded by the TY Danjuma Foundation (TYDF).

The GMC Project, the brainchild of Prof. Uche Amazigo, a distinguished Pro-Poor Public Health Specialist and former director of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds the promise of transforming healthcare delivery in the community and beyond.

Prof. Amazigo, one of the few female Africans to lead a specialized United Nations Agency, played a crucial role in bringing this initiative to fruition.

Speaking at the inauguration, Gen. TY Danjuma expressed his appreciation for Prof. Amazigo’s voluntary service as a trustee for the TYDF for over eight years.

He recounted how the idea for the GMC project was presented to him in March 2022, emphasizing its focus on providing low-cost, high-efficiency medical services predominantly administered by female medical professionals dedicated to serving humanity.

Gen. Danjuma commended Prof. Amazigo and her team for their dedication and efficiency in bringing the project to life, highlighting the significant impact that women can make when given the opportunity.

“I used to say that if you want anything properly done and delivered on time without excuses, give the job to a woman.”

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by his Deputy, Mr. Ifeanyi Ossai, lauded Gen. Danjuma’s detribalized disposition and commitment to providing healthcare facilities to the people of Enugu.

He expressed gratitude for the foundation’s intervention in healthcare, praising Gen. Danjuma for his humility in delivering support and investments from personal resources to uplift people from poverty.

The Chairman of Enugu East Council Area, Mr. Livinus Anike, also commended Gen. Danjuma for his contributions to Nigeria’s development.

He assured the GMC of the local government’s support and readiness to assist in areas that are deemed fit.

In her address, Prof. Amazigo reflected on her experiences working with WHO in impoverished communities across 19 countries. These experiences, combined with a desire to give back, led to the establishment of the GMC.

The centre, equipped with specialists and professors, will provide low-cost treatment for indigent patients and standard medical fees for others.

The GMC plans to enrol 1,000 or more indigent people into the National Health Insurance Authority/Group, Individual, Family Social Health Insurance Programme (NHIA GIFSHIP), costing about N15 million.

The comprehensive services provided by the centre include Maternal and Child Health, General Primary Healthcare, Laboratory, Eye Health, Prevention and Treatment of Communicable Diseases, General Surgical, Accident, and Emergency services.

This laudable initiative represents a significant milestone in advancing healthcare accessibility and underscores the impact of collaboration between public figures, healthcare experts, and local communities.

The GMC stands as a beacon of hope, promising quality healthcare services for all, regardless of socioeconomic status.