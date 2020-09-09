Stock Market
Zenith Bank, Unilever, Okomu Oil record losses as investors lose N39.2 billion
FIDSON led 7 Gainers as against 28 Losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian continued its decline for three consecutive trading sessions. The All Share Index dropped by 0.28% to close at 25,424.91 points as against 0.33% plunge recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.28%.
Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization presently stands at N13.264 billion as Investors’ losses stood at N39.23 billion.
Nigerian bourse trading turnover was however impressive as its volume moved up by 11.40% as against a 5.07% drop recorded in the previous trading session. ZENITH BANK, FBNH, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
OKOMUOIL leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s trading session as market breadth closed bearish.
FIDSON led 7 Gainers as against 28 Losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
FIDSON up 7.28% to close at N3.98
PZ up 6.25% to close at N4.25
CUSTODIAN up 3.13% to close at N4.95
FCMB up 2.73% to close at N2.26
WAPCO up 0.83% to close at N12.15
Top Losers
CILEASING down 8.97% to close at N3.55
UACN down 4.76% to close at N6
UNILEVER down 4.00% to close at N14.4
ZENITHBANK down 2.96% to close at N16.4
OKOMUOIL down 1.27% to close at N78
Outlook
Nigerian bourse recorded a hat trick of losses this trading week, in spite of the gains recorded in the crude oil market at the latter part of London’s trading session.
Selling pressure at Unilever, Zenith bank Stocks added more bearish sentiments at Wednesday’s trading session.
Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, as profit-taking by investors strengthens.
Market Views
Six largest tech stocks by market value lose more than $1 trillion in 3 days
Apple, which hit a $2 trillion market cap on August 19, lost about $325 billion in that time period.
The six largest tech stocks by market capitalization lost more than $1 trillion over the last 3-day trading sessions
Apple, which hit a $2 trillion market cap on August 19, has lost about $325 billion in that time period. Microsoft plunged by $219 billion in value, Amazon also dropped $191 billion, Alphabet fell by $135 billion, and Tesla, lost more than 20% on Tuesday to mark the worst single-day loss in its history, down by $109 billion in the last three days.
Not forgetting Facebook, down by $89 billion.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp in a note to Nairametrics gave insights on the high sell-offs recorded in the NASDAQ Index by saying;
“The US dollar strength is likely the major macro disrupting equity markets. Weaker US equities have been helpful to the USD of late, suggesting the greenback still had a safe haven appeal among global investors despite the political tensions rising from U.S congress of late.
“I think many folks were pinning hopes that the US dollar rally and NASDAQ correction was probably done. Obviously, that was wrong.
“The slump in the British Pound and crude oil got the US dollar rolling again. These days the stronger US dollar has been acting like a wrecking ball across many assets, leaving a swath of carnage in its wake.
“In Asia, stocks look set to slide after ponderous losses on Wall Street sparked another wave of tech sector declines. Simultaneously, energy stocks tracked a sharp drop in crude prices amid signs of faltering demand.
“Indeed, we are bearing witness to the most unvirtuous circle of events in some time as everyone seems to be running for cover, but sadly for the weaker Tech longs, most shelters are full after last weeks’ beat down.”
NASDAQ down 2%, Tesla loses over 12%
Leading tech stocks like Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, and Google were all down more than 1%.
US Stocks plunged at the pre-open of the US trading session on Tuesday as global tech brands came under pressure following their worst sell-off in more than five months last week.
The Nasdaq Composite was down about 2% at the time this report was drafted and the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged as much 1.7%. The S&P 500 lost about 1.5%.
Tesla dropped a whopping 12.88% after the S&P Dow Jones surprised investors by failing to add the fast-rising Tesla into the S&P 500 after the bell on Friday.
Investors were betting high on Tesla’s inclusion into the S&P 500, hoping for the stamp. The rejection reveals the risks to the overheating trading session currently in play.
Other leading tech stocks like Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, and Google were all down more than 1%. Apple dropped as much as 2%. Zoom Video fell by 2.5%.