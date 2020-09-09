Zenith Bank, Unilever, Okomu Oil record losses as investors lose N39.2 billion

Nigerian continued its decline for three consecutive trading sessions. The All Share Index dropped by 0.28% to close at 25,424.91 points as against 0.33% plunge recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.28%.

Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization presently stands at N13.264 billion as Investors’ losses stood at N39.23 billion.

Nigerian bourse trading turnover was however impressive as its volume moved up by 11.40% as against a 5.07% drop recorded in the previous trading session. ZENITH BANK, FBNH, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.

OKOMUOIL leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s trading session as market breadth closed bearish.

FIDSON led 7 Gainers as against 28 Losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.

Top gainers

FIDSON up 7.28% to close at N3.98

PZ up 6.25% to close at N4.25

CUSTODIAN up 3.13% to close at N4.95

FCMB up 2.73% to close at N2.26

WAPCO up 0.83% to close at N12.15

Top Losers

CILEASING down 8.97% to close at N3.55

UACN down 4.76% to close at N6

UNILEVER down 4.00% to close at N14.4

ZENITHBANK down 2.96% to close at N16.4

OKOMUOIL down 1.27% to close at N78

Outlook

Nigerian bourse recorded a hat trick of losses this trading week, in spite of the gains recorded in the crude oil market at the latter part of London’s trading session.

Selling pressure at Unilever, Zenith bank Stocks added more bearish sentiments at Wednesday’s trading session.

Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, as profit-taking by investors strengthens.