The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned the Federal Government to honour the 2009 FG/ASUU agreement or face a nationwide industrial action.

ASUU President, Chris Piwuna, issued the warning at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

Piwuna revealed that nine critical issues remain unresolved, including the stalled renegotiation process since 2017.

He highlighted withheld salaries from the 2022 strike period and unpaid entitlements related to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He also criticised the delayed release of revitalisation funds and unpaid earned academic allowances. He disclosed that despite the promises to provide N150 billion to universities and adjust irregular allowances by 2026, these commitments have not yet been fulfilled.

Marginalisation in state universities

According to Piwuna, ASUU members in state universities like Kogi State University and Lagos State University face victimisation, salary denial, and job insecurity. These challenges, he said, continue to undermine staff morale.

The ASUU president expressed concern over political interference in university leadership appointments, citing Nnamdi Azikiwe and Abuja universities as examples.

He warned that Universities are becoming battlegrounds for political and economic interests, which is unacceptable.

Piwuna called for a national education summit to address funding, autonomy, and academic welfare.

“Education empowers citizens, drives innovation, and instils values. Without it, development is impossible,” he said.

He urged Nigerians and global allies to support their struggle, and while open to dialogue, they will not accept further rights violations.

“Our universities should be centres for solutions to national challenges. We are open to dialogue but will not tolerate further erosion of our rights,” he said.

What you should know

In 2009, ASUU and the Nigerian government reached an agreement which was intended to address critical issues within Nigeria’s public universities, including improved funding, better working conditions for lecturers, and the establishment of a more conducive academic environment.

Since the agreement, public universities have been repeatedly disrupted by strikes. These industrial actions, often spanning several months, have become a recurring feature over funding, welfare, and policy implementation.

ASUU embarked on an indefinite strike in 2010 that lasted over five months, protesting the government’s failure to implement the 2009 agreement. This was followed by a 59-day strike in 2011, again due to non-implementation of the agreement.

The most prolonged strike occurred in 2013, lasting approximately five and a half months, triggered by issues such as the non-payment of earned allowances and inadequate funding for university revitalization.

In 2014, ASUU conducted a one-week warning strike, emphasizing the government’s neglect of the 2009 agreement and a 2013 Memorandum of Understanding.

Subsequent strikes occurred in 2017, 2018, and 2020, each lasting several weeks to months, focusing on issues ranging from poor funding and the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to the establishment of new universities without adequate support.

The most recent major strike began in February 2022, lasting over five months.