The Federal Government has disbursed N50 billion to settle outstanding earned allowances owed to academic and non-academic staff in federal universities.

This was disclosed in a press statement titled “FG Releases N50bn Earned Allowances to Varsity Unions, Tinubu Reaffirms Education Priority” issued by Mrs. Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education.

According to the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olagunji Alausa, the N50 billion payment reaffirms President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to resolving long-standing issues of the welfare of university workers in Nigeria’s education sector.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olagunji Alausa, announces the release of N50 billion by the Federal Government to the academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities for the settlement of earned allowances as promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement read.

He also commended the unions for maintaining industrial peace, attributing the country’s long-running uninterrupted academic session to the mutual cooperation between the government and university staff.

Longest uninterrupted session in years

Alausa also commended the unions for maintaining calm in the university system. According to him, the country is enjoying one of the “longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history,” attributing the stability to “the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community.”

He noted that Tinubu’s administration has made no secret of its desire to keep schools open no matter what.

President Tinubu, speaking through the ministry, was clear: school closures caused by strikes are unacceptable.

“The youth are the heartbeat of our country. Their future is extremely important to me and my administration. Keeping our children in school is not negotiable. It is my commitment that strikes in our institutions will soon become a thing of the past,” the President said.

What you should know

Historically, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), other university staffs have engaged in multiple strikes over demands including the payment of earned academic allowances, funding for the revitalization of public universities, among others.

In 2022, ASUU embarked on an eight-month strike, leading the Federal Government to implement a ‘No Work, No Pay’ policy, resulting in the withholding of salaries during the strike period.

President Bola Tinubu approved the release of four out of the eight months’ withheld salaries in October 2023 as a gesture to mitigate the difficulties faced by lecturers during the implementation of key economic reforms.

Nairametrics reported in February 2024 that the Federal Government has begun disbursing the salaries previously withheld from academics affiliated with the Academic Staff Union of Universities.