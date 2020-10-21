EndSARS: Beyonce, Rihanna, other world celebs react to shootings of protesters in Lagos

International celebrities have reacted to the shootings of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

The celebrities which include Hip-hop stars such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, ChanceTheRapper, football stars like Rio-Ferdinand, and Nigerian-born American hip-hop sensation, Jidenna took to Twitter and Instagram to react to the gruesome shootings of peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos State by security operatives.

READ:

Optics

The #EndSARS peaceful protest in the past 24 hours has escalated in Lagos State, due to agitations by the #EndSARS protesters on unmet demands, as protesters remained on the streets last night thus breaching the curfew imposed by the government.

Backstory

Videos and reports released on social media in the past 12 hours have revealed the gruesome sight of soldiers firing live rounds at peaceful #EndSARS protesters gathered at the Lekki toll plaza.

This, however, has led to reactions by Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, and also foreigners public figures such as former US presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton, and current US Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden.

READ:

What they are saying

Beyonce stressed that there has to be an end to SARS, as she is heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. She disclosed that there is an arrangement in place to support those protesting for a change, as she will be collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter to Nigerians protesters.

Rihanna emphasized in her post that, “It’s such a betrayal to the citizens as the very people put in place to protect are the ones Nigerians are most afraid of being murdered by.”

Nicki Minaj reiterated that the shooting of protesters in Nigeria is senseless and inhumane, while ChanceTheRapper called on the whole world to engage the #EndSARS protest, as firing squads mass murder young Nigerians.

READ:

Jidenna sent a message across to Africans in the diaspora. He called on them to amplify the #EndSARS protest, as Nigerians in their crew, class, sports teams, offices, playlists, films, hospitals, need them at the moment.

What you should know

The Nigerian Army Headquarters has, however, denied involvement in the shooting of peaceful EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll-gate even though video evidence suggests otherwise.

President Buhari is yet to make an official statement or address the citizens of the country on the ongoing #EndSARS protest since October 12 after disclosing the disbandment of the notorious SARS unit.