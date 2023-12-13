Grammy Award-winner Beyoncé Knowles is set to join the esteemed billionaire echelons as her net worth scales new heights, currently estimated at a staggering $800 million by Forbes.

Earlier in June, Beyoncé secured the 48th spot on Forbes’ annual roster of the wealthiest self-made women in America, boasting a net worth of $540 million at the time.

The jump in her net worth is tied to the success of her Renaissance World Tour, where she reportedly amassed an estimated $100 million (post-tax).

According to Forbes, Beyonce’s catalogue is worth $300 million, with the remainder of her net worth comprising shared assets with her billionaire spouse, Jay-Z, and her business interests through Parkwood Entertainment, a venture she established in 2010.

What you should know

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour, which spanned 39 cities in 17 countries from May to October raked in over $579 million in revenue, securing its place among the top 10 highest-grossing tours in history according to Billboard.

Going on to produce “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” yielded lucrative returns. Reportedly, she struck a deal with AMC Theaters akin to Taylor Swift’s arrangement for her Eras Tour movie. Beyoncé independently released, wrote, produced, and directed the film through AMC, resulting in a worldwide gross of $27.4 million in its opening weekend and $11.5 million on its first day.

However, the year was not completely smooth sailing for the singer. In March, her athleisure brand, Ivy Park, terminated its five-year alliance with Adidas due to falling short of sales projections by $200 million in 2022.

Despite this setback, Beyoncé still received an annual compensation of $20 million. She embarked on a collaboration with French fashion house Balmain on Renaissance Couture and unveiled her perfume, Cé Noir, priced at $160 on her website in November.

Beyond her music and fashion enterprises, Beyoncé and Jay-Z share an extensive real estate portfolio valued at approximately $320 million, featuring a $200 million Malibu mansion acquired in June, touted as California’s most expensive residential property to date.