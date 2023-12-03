“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” has swiftly ascended to the top, raking in an impressive $11.5 million on its opening day across 2,539 locations.

This stellar figure, inclusive of a robust $5.1 million from Thursday previews, positions the concert documentary to join the ranks of chart-topping releases in a notable cinematic trend, Variety has said.

Now, while “Renaissance” may not reach the meteoric heights achieved by “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which boasted a domestic opening of $92 million and has now surpassed $250 million globally since its October debut, Beyoncé’s epic-length film chronicling her Renaissance world tour is poised for a commendable debut north of $20 million.

Based on reports, the film’s distribution agreement with AMC Theatres brokered directly with the headlining artist, ensures both parties enjoy a larger share of grosses compared to a conventional major studio rollout.

The response from Beyoncé enthusiasts has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans flocking to experience nearly three hours of captivating footage.

Initial indicators, such as an “A+” Cinema Score and universally favorable reviews, suggest the potential for a strong multiplier in the weeks ahead, especially during the holiday season.

Highlighting other film projects, Toho International’s “Godzilla Minus One,” the 33rd installment in the kaiju series, comes in third place.

Self-distributed in North America, the film has garnered approximately $4.7 million, with a weekend total in the low teens seeming attainable.

Also, the faith-based drama “The Shift”, a retelling of the Book of Job, by Angel Studios to be shown across 2,450 theaters, eyes a debut of about $4.3 million.

Meanwhile, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Lionsgate continues its robust performance, expecting a 45% drop for a third weekend tally of $16 million.

Universal’s “Trolls Band Together” maintains a lively fourth place, projecting $7 million in its third weekend and bringing its domestic total to approximately $74.2 million.

Conversely, “Wish” faces challenges in maintaining its position, showing signs of slipping outside the top five after a Thanksgiving break debut.

With a Friday earning of $1.6 million, down 80% from the previous week, the animated adventure is projected to inch past $40 million in domestic total through Sunday, falling short of expectations against its $200 million production budget.