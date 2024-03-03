Barbadian singer, Rihanna has raked $6.3 million for singing at the wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son’s pre-wedding event.

In a showcase of extravagance, Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s wealthiest individual with a staggering net worth of $112 billion, threw a lavish pre-wedding celebration for his son, Anant Ambani.

The opulent event unfolded in Jamnagar, India, playing host to a star-studded guest list of approximately 1,200, featuring notable personalities such as Mark Zuckerberg, Ivanka Trump, and Bill Gates. This extravagant affair offers a glimpse into the forthcoming nuptials of Anant and Radhika Merchant scheduled for July.

Rihanna graced the stage for her first full-length concert in eight years. The pop sensation reportedly earned a fee of no less than $6.3 million for her performance at the private celebration of the union between Anant Ambani, and his bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant.

The billionaire singer, Rihanna’s repertoire for the evening comprised 19 songs, featuring hit tracks such as “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Wild Thoughts,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “We Found Love,” “Umbrella,” “Stay,” and “Diamonds.” Captivating fan-captured footage is available for viewing.

Although Rihanna headlined the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show and made a notable appearance at the previous year’s Academy Awards, her performance at Anant and Radhika’s wedding marked her first complete concert since November 2016.

What to know about the Indian billionaire family wedding

The festivities are not only attended by business magnates and political figures but also draw Bollywood luminaries, including the likes of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who graced the occasion in coordinated white ensembles upon their arrival. The high-profile guest list extends to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Disney CEO Bob Iger, emphasizing the global influence and prominence of the event.

Also at the event was former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, President of Google Donald Harrison, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab.