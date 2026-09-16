Veteran actor Olu Jacobs dies at 84

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Oludotun Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Oludotun Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

His death was announced by his son, Olusoji Jacobs, in a statement shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The family described Jacobs as “The Lion of Lufodo” and asked the public, particularly bloggers and social media influencers, to respect their privacy as they mourn.

What the family is saying

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo,” Olusoji wrote.

In November 2021, his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, publicly disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB).

The condition led to his eventual retirement from the screen and required continuous care and support from his family during his final years.

Olu Jacob’s early life and career

Born on July 11, 1942, Jacobs built a career spanning more than five decades across theatre, television and film, becoming one of the most recognisable faces in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

He began his professional acting career in the United Kingdom, where he trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. He subsequently appeared in several British television productions before returning to Nigeria, where he became a major figure in the country’s growing film and television industry.

Jacobs featured in more than 100 films during his career and became known for playing a wide range of roles, particularly authoritative and influential characters.

His work earned him several honours, including the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007.

In 2011, the Federal Government honoured him with the national award of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) for his contributions to the country.

Jacobs was married to fellow veteran actress Joke Silva, with whom he built both a family and a business partnership within Nigeria’s creative industry.

The couple founded the Lufodo Group, an entertainment company involved in film production, distribution and other aspects of the performing arts.

They also established the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts, which has provided training for aspiring professionals in acting and other areas of the performing arts.

Jacobs remained an influential figure in Nigerian entertainment as the industry evolved from predominantly theatrical and television productions into the globally recognised Nollywood film industry.

What you should know

Olu Jacobs’ death comes after the loss of several other veteran figures in Nigeria’s film industry in recent years.

In December 2022, Nollywood actor Kamal Adebayo, popularly known as Sir Kay, died. Adebayo was known for his roles in Yoruba-language films and for his distinctive slangs. He was also the father of popular skit maker Isbae U. His death was announced by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, who described him as a respected actor.

The industry also lost veteran actress Rachel Oniga in July 2021 at the age of 64. Oniga began her acting career in 1993 and went on to feature in several Nigerian films and television productions. Her death was reported on July 31, 2021, although details surrounding her passing were initially not disclosed.