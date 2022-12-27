Kamal Adebayo, a Nollywood actor and father of popular skit maker Isbae U, has died.

His death was announced on Tuesday by the Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, via his Instagram page.

MC Oluomo wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Alhaji Kamal Adebayo (Sir Kay). May Allah grant him eternal rest. RIP Sir Kay.”

The deceased actor was popularly called Sir Kay by fans and was known generally for his interesting slangs in movies.

Kamal Adebayo featured in many movies and has been nominated for different awards.

Condolences messages have since poured in from fellow actors and fans.

Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, posted a lit candle on her Instagram page and captioned it: “What a life. God… Sir Kay,”

Another actor, Yomi Fabiyi, also posted a picture of the deceased as he morns his colleague.