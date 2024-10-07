Taylor Swift has officially become the world’s richest female musician, surpassing Rihanna with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

At 34, Swift’s financial ascent is driven by the immense success of her ongoing Eras Tour, her lucrative music catalog, and a significant real estate portfolio, cementing her position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

Swift’s Eras Tour, which has taken the world by storm, is a key contributor to her wealth.

The tour is expected to generate around $600 million in royalties and revenue, making it one of the most lucrative tours in music history.

Additionally, Swift’s music catalog, bolstered by her re-recordings of past albums like Fearless and Red, is valued at over $600 million. Her diverse real estate holdings, worth an estimated $125 million, further amplify her financial stature.

In surpassing Rihanna, who has a net worth of $1.4 billion primarily due to her Fenty beauty empire, Swift has set a new benchmark for musicians. Notably, she became the first artist to reach billionaire status purely from songwriting and performing, an achievement underscoring her enduring popularity and influence.

What to know

Swift’s financial success is not solely confined to her music. Her global tour has brought substantial economic benefits to the cities she visits. For example, her four-day stint in Tokyo injected an estimated $228 million into Japan’s economy, while merchandise sales during her Sydney shows brought in $43.3 million. Swift’s exclusive deal to perform in Singapore stirred regional frustration, as neighboring countries missed out on the economic boost that typically follows her performances.

As her tour continues, Swift has 18 shows remaining, with the final leg kicking off in Miami on October 18 and culminating on December 8 in Vancouver, Canada. The two-year tour, which spans multiple continents, has been praised as a defining moment in her career, breaking records at nearly every stop.

In addition to her financial triumphs, Swift has been recognized for her influence and power. Forbes recently ranked her fifth on its Power Women list, placing her alongside prominent figures like European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. Swift also secured a spot as the 24th wealthiest self-made woman in America, tied with Spanx founder Sara Blakely, and ranked 25th on the highest-paid entertainers list.

Swift’s dominance in both the music industry and the financial world is unparalleled, as she continues to redefine what it means to be a modern-day artist and businesswoman.