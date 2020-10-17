EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu says trial of Surulere police officers has started, victims to testify next week

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that the trial of the erring police officers who were allegedly involved in the attack on #EndSARS protesters in Surulere and the death of one of them earlier in the week started on Friday, October 16, 2020.

The disclosure was made by the governor through a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

While revealing that some of the victims in the attack attended the trial and are expected to testify before the panel next week, Sanwo-Olu assured that justice will be served.

The governor tweeted, ”I have seen powerful images and videos of the candle for SARS victims, with vigils held across the country. It calls for very sober reflections. Yesterday, the orderly room trial of the police officers involved in the Surulere incident began.

“Some of the victims attended and will testify before the panel next week. Justice will be served. Thank you to the team actively following up and helping victims.”

The Governor acknowledged that there is so much more to be done and will keep sharing the actions that the government is taking in line with his announcements.

Backstory

Nairametrics had earlier reported the arrest and probe of the police officers involved in the attack on protesters in Surulere protests ground.

While making the announcement, the governor listed the 4 police officers involved to include Inspector Bagou Michael, Inspector Ekpoudom Etop, Sgt Nnamdi Majura, and Sgt Akinyemi Benson. He also announced the setting up of a Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS in Lagos state.

What to expect

One of the conditions given by EndSARS protesters in Lagos for suspension of the protests is the arrest and prosecution of the police officers who were actively involved in the attack of peaceful protesters in the Surulere area of Lagos state, as well as around the country.

The protesters have recorded some wins recently but will stop at nothing to see all their demands met.