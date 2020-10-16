Business
#EndSARS: Police Commission recommends dismissal of 37 ex-SARS
37 former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have been penciled for dismissal from service.
The Police Service Commission has allegedly penciled down names of about 37 former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for dismissal from service.
This was disclosed by the commission in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani on Friday, according to Punch.
According to the Commission, 24 ex-SARS operatives will be prosecuted for professional misconduct.
The statement was the highlights of the Report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad set up by the Federal Government in 2018 to reform the dreaded unit.
Presenting the report to the PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith, in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, called for a speedy implementation of the panel recommendations.
The presidential panel had, among other things, investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS and recommended reform or restructuring of the outfit
4 Comments
Leave a Reply
Business
#EndSARS: Securing the youth’s future must start with protecting their lives – Adesina
Adesina has urged for the FG to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security, and stability in Nigeria.
The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina said he is worried about the protests coming from Nigeria and has urged for lives to be protected as the youth are the life of the nation.
Mr. Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as the nationwide protests continue as youths protest the brutality of the Nigerian police.
1.I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives.
— Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) October 17, 2020
“I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives,” he said.
Adesina urged for the Federal Government to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security and stability in the future of Nigeria.
“With humility, reflection, respect, sensitivity, good faith, and law and order, let truth and justice reign.
“Protect the youth. Engage the youth. Respect the youth. Protect the nation. Secure the future,” Adesina said.
Adesina was reelected in August for a second term as President of the AfDB.
Business
#EndSARS: Nigerian Army set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI
The Nigerian Army is set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI amid nationwide #EndSARS protests.
The Nigerian Army announced that will commence a nationwide Exercise Crocodile Smile VI from the 20th of October to the 31st of December. It will be a cyber warfare exercise designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda on social media.
The Army disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as protests continue over police brutality. The #EndSARS protests which started online is growing into a strong offline movement and the Nigerian Army’s announcement seems to be a response to counter the narratives set online by the protesters.
Recall Nairameterics reported last week that the Nigerian Army said that it is highly committed to defending Nigeria’s democracy at all costs and warned “trouble makers to desist from such acts” as the #EndSARS protests continued.
In Saturday’s statement, the Army says it will resume the annual exercise which is usually conducted in the last quarter of the year, and 2020’s edition is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.
“The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.
“This is the first-ever Cyberwarfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces. Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria,” the Army said.
The Army says it is committed to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria and urges Nigerians for their support during the period of the exercise.
Business
FG to reopen Marine Beach, Eko bridges on Monday
The FG has directed the reopening of the Marine Beach Bridge and the Eko Bridge on Monday.
The Federal Government has directed that the Marine Beach Bridge and the Eko Bridge in Lagos State will be reopened on Monday, October 19, 2020.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, on Saturday, via a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Publicity, Boade Akinola, according to Punch.
It read, “After concluding urgently needed repair works on Eko and Marine Bridges in Lagos, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has directed that both bridges be reopened to traffic on Monday, October 19, 2020.”
According to the minister, the approval for the reopening of both bridges “was sequel to the report by the contractor handling the projects, Messrs. Buildwell Plant & Equipment Industries Limited that the repair works on the first phase had been completed 100 per cent.”
Back story: On July 23, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, revealed that the ongoing replacement of bearings and expansion joints on the Marine Beach Bridge in Apapa would be completed before the scheduled delivery date.
This was disclosed while Popoola supervised the lifting up of the beams of some sections of the bridge. He pointed out that the project, which began in May, had recorded 30% completion so as to deliver it ahead of schedule.
Popoola said, “They (contractors) are supposed to have changed 36 bearings but as at today, they have changed about 60. So we are ahead of time because they were supposed to achieve that target by end of August.
“So, by that August, they will be laying asphalt on top of the bridge, so we are ahead of the scheduled time. We are working on the Apapa bound lane now and after completion we will now change to another lane, we are working section by section.”
Emmanuela
October 17, 2020 at 4:47 am
Only 37? Demons all. Try them and shoot all of them.
Ekeh Matthew
October 17, 2020 at 6:21 am
The police service commission is worst than sars; reason for that 1, they told us that they are disengaging 37 formal sars members, please list the names and the force numbers. 2, for more than 5yrs ago I have been applying to join the police force all efforts prove abortive; why because the Police service commission have filled in their relations.and is those relations that is constituting these nussance in police force today.
Paul
October 17, 2020 at 6:49 am
Those 37 SARS deserve to be killed by hanging,so that they can also feel the pain of killing of an innocent person.honestly those animals called SARS have to be killed with immediate effect so as to calm down the mind of the protesters.this is my judgement and I test my case
Tunu Jude
October 17, 2020 at 8:56 am
See we know how this country lie about things just to calm down issue hand them over to Nigeria(protesters) we will deal with them ourselves I think jungle justice is the best ok not just to say we’ve bring them out first to start cause this county the permanent solution is to pass judgment instantly to any offender no two ways about it you steal you pay for it you kill same goes also with that the country will change.