EndSARS: Police Commission recommends dismissal of 37 ex-SARS

The Police Service Commission has allegedly penciled down names of about 37 former members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for dismissal from service.

This was disclosed by the commission in a statement issued by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani on Friday, according to Punch.

According to the Commission, 24 ex-SARS operatives will be prosecuted for professional misconduct.

The statement was the highlights of the Report of the Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad set up by the Federal Government in 2018 to reform the dreaded unit.

Presenting the report to the PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith, in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, called for a speedy implementation of the panel recommendations.

The presidential panel had, among other things, investigated allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS and recommended reform or restructuring of the outfit