$70 billion per annum will be needed to tackle pandemic induced poverty – World Bank
The Worl Bank will have to spend at least $70 billion per year to tackle the impact of the pandemic induced poverty.
The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, has revealed that the bank needs to spend at least $70 billion per year to tackle the impact of the pandemic induced poverty. This was revealed by Mr. Malpass during the recently concluded Annual Meetings Plenary, closely monitored by Nairametrics.
Mr. Malpass noted that the World Bank’s new poverty projections suggest that by 2021, an additional 110 to 150 million people would have fallen into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 per day. COVID-19 and its associated economic crisis, compounded by the effects of armed conflict and climate changes, are reversing hard-won gains in poverty reduction, ending more than two decades of continuous progress.
Commenting on how he arrived at the $70 billion estimates, Mr. Malpass said,
“To put the financial challenge in perspective, consider the 100 million people we fear have already been pushed into extreme poverty by COVID-19. To provide them just $2 per day would cost $70 billion per year – that’s just to undo one part of COVID’s damage and well beyond the financial capacity of the World Bank Group or any other development agency.
“It makes clear that IDA-19’s three-year envelope of US$82 billion will not be sufficient enough to meet the needs of the world’s poorest countries at this desperate time,”
Speaking further, he said, “A $25 billion supplemental COVID emergency financing package would avert a ‘financing cliff’ in FY22-23 and make available additional resources to IDA countries to support their recoveries.’’
Backstory
Nairametrics had earlier reported World Bank’s warning that as many as 150 million people would fall into extreme poverty by 2021, due to the economic effect of the pandemic. Further noting that about 8 out of every 10 persons that will fall into extreme poverty will be from middle-income countries.
Why it matters
It is clear that we face a unique pandemic of inequality, the downturn is broader and deeper and it has affected virtually all sectors and people – with women and children being the hardest hit.
With the recent disclosure by the World Bank, it is imperative we find viable solutions. As proven by various empirical studies, poverty, economic inequality and other factors fuel civil unrest, crime, and in extreme cases terrorism. Hence, the need to urgently proffer solutions.
What they are doing
Malpass revealed what the World Bank Group is doing to address these challenges. The highlights of the group’s intervention so far include;
- Provided over $160 billion in surge financing to the world’s extremely poor countries, with over $50 billion of this fund available in grants and long-maturity loans.
- Plan to make available $12 billion to countries for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines. IFC also invested heavily in vaccine manufacturers through its $4billion Global Health Platform.
- Facilitated reduction in the debt burden of extremely poor countries, which manifested in G20 and Paris Club suspending collection of debt-service payment for about 44 countries, with an estimated sum of $5 billion in debt service relief.
- Provided $83billion in climate-related investments in the past five years.
#EndSARS: Securing the youth’s future must start with protecting their lives – Adesina
Adesina has urged for the FG to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security, and stability in Nigeria.
The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina said he is worried about the protests coming from Nigeria and has urged for lives to be protected as the youth are the life of the nation.
Mr. Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as the nationwide protests continue as youths protest the brutality of the Nigerian police.
1.I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives.
— Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) October 17, 2020
“I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives,” he said.
Adesina urged for the Federal Government to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security and stability in the future of Nigeria.
“With humility, reflection, respect, sensitivity, good faith, and law and order, let truth and justice reign.
“Protect the youth. Engage the youth. Respect the youth. Protect the nation. Secure the future,” Adesina said.
Adesina was reelected in August for a second term as President of the AfDB.
#EndSARS: Nigerian Army set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI
The Nigerian Army is set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI amid nationwide #EndSARS protests.
The Nigerian Army announced that will commence a nationwide Exercise Crocodile Smile VI from the 20th of October to the 31st of December. It will be a cyber warfare exercise designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda on social media.
The Army disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as protests continue over police brutality. The #EndSARS protests which started online is growing into a strong offline movement and the Nigerian Army’s announcement seems to be a response to counter the narratives set online by the protesters.
Recall Nairameterics reported last week that the Nigerian Army said that it is highly committed to defending Nigeria’s democracy at all costs and warned “trouble makers to desist from such acts” as the #EndSARS protests continued.
In Saturday’s statement, the Army says it will resume the annual exercise which is usually conducted in the last quarter of the year, and 2020’s edition is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.
“The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.
“This is the first-ever Cyberwarfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces. Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria,” the Army said.
The Army says it is committed to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria and urges Nigerians for their support during the period of the exercise.
FG to reopen Marine Beach, Eko bridges on Monday
The FG has directed the reopening of the Marine Beach Bridge and the Eko Bridge on Monday.
The Federal Government has directed that the Marine Beach Bridge and the Eko Bridge in Lagos State will be reopened on Monday, October 19, 2020.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, on Saturday, via a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Publicity, Boade Akinola, according to Punch.
It read, “After concluding urgently needed repair works on Eko and Marine Bridges in Lagos, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has directed that both bridges be reopened to traffic on Monday, October 19, 2020.”
According to the minister, the approval for the reopening of both bridges “was sequel to the report by the contractor handling the projects, Messrs. Buildwell Plant & Equipment Industries Limited that the repair works on the first phase had been completed 100 per cent.”
Back story: On July 23, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, revealed that the ongoing replacement of bearings and expansion joints on the Marine Beach Bridge in Apapa would be completed before the scheduled delivery date.
This was disclosed while Popoola supervised the lifting up of the beams of some sections of the bridge. He pointed out that the project, which began in May, had recorded 30% completion so as to deliver it ahead of schedule.
Popoola said, “They (contractors) are supposed to have changed 36 bearings but as at today, they have changed about 60. So we are ahead of time because they were supposed to achieve that target by end of August.
“So, by that August, they will be laying asphalt on top of the bridge, so we are ahead of the scheduled time. We are working on the Apapa bound lane now and after completion we will now change to another lane, we are working section by section.”