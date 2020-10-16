Paid Content
Lekki Gardens continues to deliver value to her clients
Lekki Gardens is upgrading and beautifying some of her completed estates.
Lekki Gardens, Nigeria’s Premier Pan African Property Investment Company is upgrading and beautifying some of her completed estates in a bid to continually satisfy its clients. Renowned for her hands-on approach to putting the needs of its customers first, her countless innovative practices, customer-centric culture, Lekki Gardens continues to build wealth for her investors with a transformational approach to the Nigerian real estate market.
‘’At Lekki Gardens, a renewed drive for excellence and quality has birthed an unending quest for precision and impeccable delivery. This sets her apart from others in the industry, delivering your home is not the end of the journey for us in this case. We revisited a couple of our projects which have been completed for about five years now and we gave them an upgrade and facelift’’. –Akinwande Romeo, Chief Engagement officer at Lekki Gardens.
Lekki Gardens took customer service and satisfaction a step further by going back to some of their estates in Lagos and Port Harcourt to upgrade, beautify and renovate them at no cost to their residents. This laudable and highly uncommon act provides high economic value to its customers as it increases durability of their homes while saving cost for them.
HERE’S WHAT MR. YOMI HAD TO SAY
“My friends couldn’t stop congratulating and commending me for an upgraded and more beautiful space at our last Friday Games Night. I appreciate the Lekki Gardens Management for this highly generous act and their unending thoughtfulness and care to all its residents. Buying a home with Lekki Gardens is by far the best decision I have ever made.’’– Mr Yomi Adelabu.
Since the upgrade, residents in those estates now enjoy the ultimate luxury living experience with the best in class construction technology, pristine finishing options, lavish and luscious living and dining areas as well as state of the art residential amenities.
WHY DO WE DO IT?
“For us at Lekki Gardens, our customers are at the centre of all we do and this commitment fuels our resolve to continually serve and deliver excellence to them. We will not relent as our primary goal here at Lekki Gardens is to build transgenerational wealth for our clients so we continue to help them improve on the value of their properties’’- Mr Damilola Suara, Technical Special Adviser, Lekki Gardens
From our inception in 2012, we have been unwaveringly committed to delivering value to our customers and this is evident in all we do. At Lekki Gardens, we do not deliver and leave, we are with you every step of the way.
Trading and Investment for beginners: How to prepare for the stock market
People from all backgrounds and walks of life trade and invest successfully every day – and you can too.
The world of stock trading and investment is fascinating and attractive to many. It also seems mysterious and complex to outsiders. If you’re thinking of dipping a toe into the stock market or any other investment platform, you may feel slightly concerned that you’ll be out of your depth. However, people from all backgrounds and walks of life trade and invest successfully every day – and you can too. This article will explain a few of the things that you can do to prepare before you get started.
READ: Samsung Electronics profits increased by 58% in the third quarter
Research
There are numerous different types of trading and investment that you can pursue, and the key is to work out which suits you best. Stocks and shares are perhaps the most famous, whereby you purchase a small fraction of a company or corporation. The value of the portions you own (your “stock”) will go up and down depending on the current financial landscape and the success of the company in question. Ideally, you can buy when shares are cheap and sell when they’re more valuable. Other ways to invest include Forex (exchanging foreign currencies and taking advantage of exchange rates to earn money) and asset investment (spending on assets such as real estate or cryptocurrency in which equity or value will then grow before they are sold on). It’s up to you to look into each avenue, find out how those markets work and decide which seems best for you. The more you understand before you start, the more successful you’ll be.
READ: $9bn Fine: FG has commenced extensive investigations locally and internationally
Seek Advice
Do you know someone who is involved in the world of investments? They could be extremely helpful to you when planning your first dabble. Of course, everyone’s experience is different, but if you know someone who has been successful on a particular platform – say Forex – you may choose to go in that direction as well, as you’ll always have someone to turn to for advice. Friends who trade and invest are often very pleased to talk about their successes and techniques, so why not arrange a chat with them in order to pick their brains?
READ: How to Profit from Directors’ Share Dealing Notifications
Set Rules and Limits
It can be easy to get carried away when trading or investing with little experience. Before you get started, it’s definitely worth setting yourself some boundaries. Perhaps implementing a strict spend limit per trade, or a weekly budget, will help to keep you from going too far. You should also try to limit the types of trading or investment that you do. If you have fingers in too many diverse pies, it can be very difficult to keep up and you may well find yourself with the equivalent of a full-time job.
READ: Paystack acquired by Stripe for a reported $200 million in the biggest fintech acquisition in Nigeria’s history
Practice
There are numerous tools and platforms you can use to get to grips with the world of trading and investment. Practicing with a stock trading simulator will help significantly with the ins and outs involved, and, as you won’t be using real money, you’ll have nothing to lose. Perhaps sit with a more experienced friend as they trade to better understand their approach. You’ll need to be quite familiar with the processes involved before diving in yourself. It’s important to be aware that you won’t make millions overnight when you start trading. It takes time to build up your portfolio and develop your own unique techniques and approaches. Learn to be patient, as success is just around the corner.
For Nwassa, our strength is in working with rural farmers – Dozy Mmobuosi, Group CEO, Tingo International Holdings
The strength of the Nwassa platform is in working with rural farmers while also connecting other players in the value chain.
In 2019, agriculture contributed 21.91% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). And over the last decade, the sector’s contribution to the nation’s GDP has been upwards of 19.99%. At the forefront of the agrarian economy are the smallholder farmers who accounted for more than 80% of the farming populace.
Over the last half-decade, the sector has seen the rise of Internet startups that provide funds using crowdsourcing and off-take farm produce from farmers, thereby allowing them to focus more on their farming activities.
Interestingly, apart from these startups, other players are interested in doing the same. Over the years, Tingo International Holdings has played its part in the agricultural ecosystem through Nwassa, a platform dedicated to African farmers.
Group Chief Executive, Tingo International Holdings Inc., Dozy Mmobuosi, affirms that the strength of the Nwassa platform is in working with rural farmers while also connecting other players in the value chain.
The end goal for Nwassa, according to Mmobuosi, is to improve the livelihood of the continent’s smallholder and rural farmers, starting with Nigeria. This is evident from Tingo International’s activities over the years, which include connecting farmers to off-takers and bringing them into the formal financial system with Tingo Pay, its in-house payment channel.
Beyond this, more than nine million Tingo branded mobile devices have been sold to these farmers with payment spread over three years to reduce the financial strain on them.
“With the devices, we (Nwassa) provide up-to-date information to the farmers in real-time,” Mmobuosi said. Information that the platform passes across to the farmers includes weather forecasts and prices of farm input and produce.
Access to extension service providers is another key feature on the Nwassa platform.
“The goal is to bring every player in the agricultural ecosystem under the same umbrella,” Mmobuosi pointed out. Tingo International Holdings Inc. is using Nwassa to empower every player in the agricultural value chain, using simple technology to enable easy access to the market as well as information.
According to Mmobuosi, access to timely extension services and off-takers that are readily available even before harvest are the reasons farmers on the Nwassa platform have recorded a sharp reduction in their post-harvest losses.
“Nwassa is the ultimate answer for farmers all over the world, as every farmer’s need in every location can be addressed without undue challenges,” Mmobuosi said.
Reiterating Nwassa’s mission to build an Africa that feeds itself and the rest of the world, Mmobuosi said the platform would continue to work with more African farmers and players in the agricultural value chain toward improving the livelihood of rural and smallholder farmers.
One way Nwassa does this is through its microloan targetted at those within and outside the Nwassa platform. The microloan is designed to ensure that cheap credit is available to people while also bringing them into the financial fold.
With its current activities, Mmobuosi believes Nwassa has the potential to be a one-stop-shop for African agribusiness within the next few years.
Grenada Prime Minister impressed with progress of Kimpton Kawana Bay project
Grenada Prime Minister has commended the progress of work on the Kimpton Kawana Bay project.
Grenada Prime Minister, Dr. the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, says he is impressed with the progress of work on the Kimpton Kawana Bay project.
During a recent tour of the project site, Dr Mitchell, accompanied by Parliamentary Representative for the area, Honourable Nickolas Steele, witnessed the start of work on the construction of the fourth and final building. The project is expected to be completed in 2021, with the official opening likely to take place in 2022.
The development will comprise 133 rooms and 31 suites. Dr Mitchell welcomed the additional room stock and expressed confidence that the tourism industry will recover from the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At present, up to 140 workers are employed and that number is likely to increase by about 100 as the construction of the fourth building begins in earnest and outfitting of all buildings gets underway.
Once open, the hotel is expected to provide 300 direct jobs and the spin-off factor will provide for another 800 indirect jobs
Dr Mitchell said: “I must commend the project developers and investors for creating this idea and executing it. We welcome the modifications made along the way to make this an even bigger project than was initially envisioned and we look forward to the end product – the completion of construction and the formal opening in 2022. We expect Grenada’s tourism product to be revived in the not too distant future and developments like these help to expand and improve our offering.”
Kimpton Kawana Bay is an approved project under Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Through this programme, persons can invest at the approved price point starting at US$220,000 and through a very thorough due diligence process, can qualify for Grenadian citizenship.
Dr Mitchell said: “I am also convinced that the Government’s decision to initiate the CBI Programme was certainly a correct one. For persons who may not understand, projects like these play a significant role in job creation, impacting the lives of hundreds of Grenadian workers. A lot of local labour has been utilised and this creates enormous spinoffs in the local economy and this is in keeping with the kind of model that this Government has consistently promoted.”
Seun
October 17, 2020 at 8:42 am
How can “value” and “Lekki gardens” be mentioned in the same sentence
Yetunde
October 17, 2020 at 9:52 am
Hmmmmmm!let them be deceiving you people o. God is watching you in 3D. Lekki Gardens that failed in even provide the basic infrastructure promised when some of us gullibly subscribed to them. No central sewage system, sub standard power and water infrastructure, no drainage system. NM can do better by checking the pulse of people who already bought into them before publishing this. Please go to Lekki Gardens phases 2,3, 4,5 and 6.
Keebi
October 17, 2020 at 6:32 pm
All lies, damage control….Ask over 100 home owners in Lekki 5
Anonymous
October 17, 2020 at 6:37 pm
Come and fix lekki garden 5 road
Enitan
October 17, 2020 at 6:41 pm
What kind of fake reviews are these. Lekki Gardens is the worst of them all. They have refused to give LG5 an access road, how do you build an estate with no access roads. In weeks to come residents of that estate would be locked in, unable to go in or out and LG is doing nothing about it at all.
Renny
October 17, 2020 at 6:54 pm
This isn’t true. Residents of Lekki Gardens Phase 5 don’t even have an access road. Lekki Gardens is proposing a one lane road that is extremely long and deserted for an estate with a possible capacity of 1000. Terrible company
Iba
October 17, 2020 at 6:56 pm
It’s a trick pls don’t fall for it. They are the most useless developers ever in existence. They only invite you with unbelievable prices but will never deliver what promised that’s if they do deliver. It’s a ponzing scheme pls don’t fall for their scam. Bunch of LAIRS.
Chibuzo
October 17, 2020 at 7:36 pm
Which Lekki Gardens is that? Maybe another one. If it’s the one I know, that I bought a house from, they are liers. There’s none of their estates that they have not failed in providing required and promised infrastructure. They have been kicked out of all the running estates and the residents have taken their fate in their hands. As we speak, three years after completion, Lekki Gardens phase 5 Ajah has no access road. The present access road runs through private land who’s owners are currently threatening to wall off not to talk about other battles fought regarding power, sewage etc. Some other Lekki Gardens Estate are actually worse off and life there isn’t better as it is at Jakande estate, lekki.
The above press release is a big fat lie. I owner and live in one of the Lekki Gardens Estate in Lekki.
Aghedo John
October 17, 2020 at 8:01 pm
Lekki Garden is a far bigger scam than the Nigeria State. Abeg don’t get involved with them as they don’t deliver. Goto Isheri North and you will pity Lekki Gardens Residents