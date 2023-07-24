The Lagos State Government has addressed a leaked memo that disclosed its authorization of N61,285,000 for the mass burial of 103 individuals identified as victims of the 2020 EndSARS protests.

The government clarified that the victims scheduled for burial are not related to the contentious Lekki Tollgate shooting.

In a tweet signed by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, The Lagos State Government said

“ The 103 casualties mentioned in the document were from these incidents and NOT from Lekki Toll-gate as being alleged. For the avoidance of doubt, nobody was retrieved from the Lekki Toll Gate incident.”

The State Government also claimed that the proposed mass burial is in a bid to decongest the morgues to free up spaces.

Part of the statement reads:

“However, after almost three years, the bodies remain unclaimed, adding to the congestion of the morgues. This spurred the need to decongest the morgues – a procedure that follows very careful medical and legal guidelines if a relative may still turn up to claim a lost relative years after the incident.

Decongestion of our public morgues is a periodic and regular exercise approved by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to free up space in mortuaries that have a large number of unclaimed bodies.”

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure towards the state government.

Reactions on social media

Rinu Oduala reacts to how the state government never did DNA tests for the families of the victims despite asking them to provide samples.

“Families of #EndSARS victims killed by the police forces showed up btw, looking for the bodies of their loved ones, including Pelumi Onifade’s mother.

“They were asked to drop DNA samples. They dropped. Lagos State government never did any DNA test for the samples collected.”

Serah Ibrahim recounting the experience of October 2020 believes the End Sars incident was the major reason many Nigerians want to change the political dynamics in the country.

“A lot of you do not know half of what happened on the 20th of October 2020 to peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“Even the Panel that legally confirmed the events after denials by the Government did not even see half of what happened, the little they saw from the families that came was enough to break them into tears during the proceedings.

“The little I saw from where I was lying down while bullets flew across me was enough to break me down for years that I could not even go back to work.

“Those who were present and witnessed this madness from Nigeria’s useless government will never remain the same again. October 20th, 2020 was the major reason a lot of us got our PVC to vote and to change the political dynamics in Nigeria. WE WILL GET JUSTICE.”

JayPee recounts how Governor Sanwo Olu told CNN that no dead body was found at the Tollgate and the government wants to conduct mass burial for said victims.

“Nigeria youths were killed at the Lekki Tollgate on 20-10-2020, but Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu lied on CNN and claimed that no dead body was found at the Tollgate.

“Now, here is evidence from Lagos State Government showing that 103 people died during #EndSars! And no justice has been done. Those who killed them are still walking freely. Nigeria keeps failing us.”

Oby Ezekwesili queries the planned mass burial of End Sars.

“Mr. Governor of @followlasg, @jidesanwoolu, here is a document that has gone viral on social media, stating that your government procured services for the mass burial of 103 corpses killed during the #EndSARS protest. Is this so?

“Mr. Governor knew the State had a record of 103 dead bodies from the #EndSARS shootings? We need your urgent response.”