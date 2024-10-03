National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have expressed frustration after receiving the old N33,000 monthly allowance for September, despite the federal government’s recent approval of an increase to N77,000.

The adjustment, which was meant to take effect from July 2024, has not been reflected in the latest payments, leading to widespread disappointment among corps members.

This development has left many corps members disheartened, as they had anticipated receiving the newly approved sum following the federal government’s decision earlier this year.

Backstory

In line with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, the Federal Government approved a significant increase in NYSC members’ monthly allowances from N33,000 to N77,000.

The new allowance, effective from July 2024, was confirmed by a letter from the National Salaries, Incomes, and Wages Commission on 25th September 2024, signed by its Chairman, Mr. Ekpo Nta.

The announcement, highlighted that the increment followed an advocacy visit by NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, to the Commission.

Reactions

@sotosTkT

Isn’t it sad??

You pay FG workers minimum wage and not pay youths who are serving and helping the economy.. After everything 💔, God for bid Tufia

@Taana__1

NYSC kilode? “With effect from July 2024” and we are still seeing 33k for September?

@SurvivorAm99001

Last last NYSC still gave us 33k Allawee 😩

Wetin go happen to all the list I wrote for 77k 😭

@Rex_Ekele

NYSC pre market price 77k

Corp Members: predict 70k on listing day

NYSC: listed 33k

@tellmarh

Anybody expecting federal Govt to pay NYSC 77k just like that is a clown. The Nigerian civil service has a structure. There’s an approved salary structure. They actually need to change salary structure for the entire civil service before NYSC members can collect 77k.

@KING_BENGZ

Na 33k true true but do you notice that all these screenshots don’t even have up to 1k before Nysc sent money?

The failure to adjust the payment has led to widespread disappointment, particularly because corps members had made financial plans based on the expected increase, only to receive the old amount.

What y ou s hould k now

The recent increase for Corps Members follows a history of adjustments in their allowances. In 2020, their monthly Corps Members allowance was raised from N19,800 to N33,000, which occurred shortly after the introduction of the then national minimum wage of N30,000.

The national minimum wage law was signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari on April 18, 2019. Following this, negotiations continued, leading to consequential adjustments agreed upon on October 18, 2019.