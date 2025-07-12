In the first half of 2025, the consumer goods sector emerged as the strongest performer on the Nigerian Stock Market, surging by 52.21% and pushing the banking sector to second place with an 18.06% gain.

Tracked by the NGX Consumer Goods Index, the sector gained 904.2 points, leaping from 1,731.7 to break past the 2,000 mark, before closing June at 2,635.9.

The rally was not just about rising prices as trading activity also increased, with the sector recording a market volume of 4.4 billion shares, the highest half-year total since 2013.

As analysts had expected, the sector surged as investor confidence grew, driven by a return to profitability in many consumer goods companies, supported by a stable exchange rate and lower inflation.

This return likely triggered increased investor interest, resulting in strong price movements and high market participation seen during the half-year period.

Below are the top 10 performing among all profitable consumer goods companies in H1 2025.

PZ Cussons ranks 10th with a half-year share price gain of 56.4%. The stock began the year at N24.30 and climbed to N38, reporting a trading volume of 190 million shares. Most of the rally occurred in the first quarter of 2025, likely spurred by news that the company would convert $34.26 million of its outstanding loan into equity, an effort to cut debt and strengthen its balance sheet. February marked the peak of this momentum, standing out as its best-performing month so far.