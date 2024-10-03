South Africa is set to overhaul its restrictive visa regime in a bid to attract more skilled workers and tourists, marking a significant departure from past immigration policies that have faced criticism for being overly protectionist and xenophobic.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber outlined the reforms, which include the introduction of a points-based work visa system and the launch of a remote work visa, both expected to be finalised in the coming days.

In an interview with Reuters, Schreiber emphasised that visa reform is a key component of the government’s strategy to stimulate economic growth. “Visa reform to attract tourists, capital, and skills is one of the most powerful short-term measures we can take to kickstart economic growth,” he said.

Currently, foreign nationals with job offers in South Africa face lengthy delays in securing work visas, often waiting months or even years, with some applications inexplicably denied.

The planned points-based system aims to streamline this process by granting automatic eligibility to individuals with certain qualifications.

Additionally, the new remote work visa is expected to appeal to the growing global cohort of digital nomads and professionals working remotely.

While Western tourists generally obtain visas with ease upon arrival, visitors from major emerging markets like China and India encounter cumbersome paperwork requirements, which has been a barrier to unlocking these potentially lucrative tourist markets.

The reforms are expected to simplify entry for these groups, positioning South Africa as a more accessible destination for global visitors.

What to know

The visa reforms come amid broader concerns about immigration in South Africa, particularly regarding the influx of migrants from other African nations.

The country has gained a reputation for being inhospitable to immigrants, with foreign nationals often blamed for taking jobs in a nation grappling with an unemployment rate of around 33%. Schreiber, however, refuted the notion that economic growth and combatting xenophobia are mutually exclusive. “It’s a false dichotomy to suggest that we cannot grow the economy and at the same time combat xenophobia. Skilled foreigners can contribute to job creation,” he said.

Schreiber, who represents the Democratic Alliance, which recently entered into a coalition government with the African National Congress, criticised the current visa system as a “catastrophic failure” that prevents South Africa from attracting the talent it needs.

Since taking office in July, Schreiber has tackled a backlog of 306,000 visa applications, some of which have been pending for over a decade. His team has processed 62% of these applications by adding resources and extending work hours, signalling a commitment to addressing the inefficiencies that have plagued the system.

The reforms are part of a broader effort to enhance South Africa’s global competitiveness and attract the skills and investment needed to revitalise its economy.