President Bola Tinubu’s August 4 speech, where he addressed the ongoing protests and announced that the Federal Government had disbursed over N570 billion to the 36 states to expand livelihood support for vulnerable citizens, has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

To capture the sentiments of Nigerians on the matter, Nairametrics scoured the social media space, gathering a diverse array of responses and providing a snapshot of the public’s views on this significant announcement.

The public’s reactions reflect a wide range of opinions, highlighting both support for the initiative and calls for greater accountability in the disbursement and use of the funds.

Here are some reactions to the Federal Government’s disbursement of over N570 billion to states for livelihood support:

Godman (@niyionanubi)

In response to the FG’s N570 billion disbursement for livelihood support, X user Godman (@niyionanubi) remarked that the Federal Government will continue providing relief measures to ease subsidy removal effects until reforms take hold, and called on state governments to support their residents as well.

“The F.G will continue to target palliatives at cushioning the current effects of the end of subsidies on petrol and dollars; until the reforms and new system of the administration begin to yield fruits. State governments should also do as much as possible for their residents,” his tweet read.

Duke of Edo (@Humphre19683536)

Responding to President Bola Tinubu’s announcement of N570 billion for citizens’ livelihood support, X user Duke of Edo (@Humphre19683536) expressed skepticism about the funds reaching intended beneficiaries. He emphasized the public’s demand for accountability and transparent governance in economic relief efforts.

Duke of Edo’s tweet read: “Where are these money?

“It is the responsibility of the president to make sure these money are accounted for the sole purpose for which it was given.”

Where are these money

Paparazzi (@Horlamituyi)

In response to the FG’s disbursement of over N570 billion to 36 states for livelihood support, X user Paparazzi (@Horlamituyi) argued that the president should focus on policies like reducing fuel and electricity costs to positively impact citizens’ lives. He suggested that simply giving money to governors won’t effectively solve the underlying problems.

“It’s not about dispensing money to the governors. Let the president just set out policies that affect lives positively like reducing the cost of fuel electricity etc. That alone will affect every life of the citizen. Giving money to the governors won’t go a long way to solve problems,” his post read.

Papose (@Clement70214421)

In response, Papose (@Clement70214421) questioned the transparency of the FG’s disbursement of over N570 billion to 36 states, emphasizing the need for citizens to be aware of the allocation and follow-up actions. He called for greater accountability to ensure the funds are used appropriately and benefit the intended recipients.

“This is not about allocation to states. When the federal government were disbursing these funds were the people aware? Are the citizens not in a position to know the amount that was disbursed to these states, and what the follow up from FG after these funds are shared,” Papose’s tweet read.

Ridscomics @Ridscomics

Commenting on X about the Federal Government’s disbursement of over N570 billion to the 36 states, Ridscomics, an X user, noted that while the allocation is a positive step, there needs to be greater oversight and scrutiny on how state governors use the funds.

He emphasized that accountability should extend beyond the Presidency to include state governors, ensuring the money is used effectively and for its intended purpose.

Ridscomics tweet read: “It’s good to see ₦570 billion allocated to states, but there should be more scrutiny on how Governors are using this money. The focus shouldn’t just be on the Presidency; state leaders need to be held accountable too.”

Adeleye Stephen Adedokun (@leyeadedokun)

Responding to the news of the FG disbursing over N570 billion to the 36 states for citizens’ livelihood support, X user Adeleye Stephen Adedokun (@leyeadedokun) suggested that, in this modern age, the government could directly transfer funds to citizens’ bank accounts using their Bank Verification Number (BVN).

He questioned the purpose of the BVN system if it isn’t used to facilitate such direct transfers, implying that this method could be more efficient and transparent.

Adedokun tweet read: “At this age, money can be sent to citizens directly through their bank accounts. What is the essence of BVN?”

Dr. Barn (@RealDoctorBarn)

A medical doctor on X, Dr. Barn (@RealDoctorBarn), responding to the news of the Federal Government’s disbursement of over N570 billion to the 36 states, noted that protests should be state-based, holding governors accountable for their people’s welfare.

He further questioned what each state has done with its share of the N570 billion received from the Federal Government.

Dr. Barn’s tweet read: “I have always believed that protests should be state-based, with governors held accountable for the welfare of their people. Every state has received a share of the N570 billion, so what have they done with it?”

