The Lagos State Government has reacted to a leaked memo revealing its approval of N61,285,000 for the mass burial of 103 victims of the #EndSARS protest against police brutality in 2020.

The state government said contrary to what it called mischievous publications on social media platforms which sparked outrage, the bodies of those 103 dead victims were not recovered from the Lekki Tollgate.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, on Sunday evening, where he insisted that the details of the letter dated July 19, 2023, were being misconstrued.

Ogboye said that the victims were from incidents of violence that occurred in the aftermath of the EndSARS protests, adding that the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) picked up bodies in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence and community clashes.

The areas cited included Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos State. Ogboye added that there was also a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison.

Deliberate misinterpretation

The statement reads, ‘’The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to some social media publications about a purported mass burial plan for casualties of the 2020 #EndSARS incident. Peddlers of the news are deliberately misinterpreting and sensationalizing a letter from the Lagos State Government Public Procurement Agency titled: Letter of No Objection – Mass Burial for the 103, the Year 2020 ENDSARS victims, to misinform the public, stir public sentiment and cause public disaffection against the Lagos State Government.

‘’While the Lagos State Government would not have dignified the mischievous elements peddling such news with a response, we consider it appropriate to set the records straight and draw the attention of well-meaning citizens to the antics of some unscrupulous elements who are hell-bent on disrupting the peace and tranquility of Lagos with distorted news and half-truth about the PPA letter.’’

Not from Lekki Tollgate

He said, ‘’It is public knowledge that the year 2020 #EndSARS crisis that snowballed into violence in many parts of Lagos recorded casualties in different areas of the State and NOT from the Lekki Toll Gate as being inferred in the mischievous publications.

‘’For the records, the Lagos State Environmental Health Unit (SEHMU) picked up bodies in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence and community clashes at Fagba, Ketu, Ikorodu, Orile, Ajegunle, Abule-Egba, Ikeja, Ojota, Ekoro, Ogba, Isolo and Ajah areas of Lagos State, including a jailbreak at Ikoyi Prison. The 103 casualties mentioned in the document were from these incidents and NOT from Lekki Toll-gate as being alleged. For the avoidance of doubt, nobody was retrieved from the Lekki Toll Gate incident.’’

The dead bodies remain unclaimed

The Lagos State Government official added,