The Police Service Commission (PSC) has appointed Moshood Jimoh as the new Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, signaling a leadership change in one of Nigeria’s most critical policing jurisdictions.

The announcement was made on Monday by Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, who highlighted Jimoh’s extensive experience in law enforcement and administration.

Jimoh began his policing career in 2000 when he was enlisted into the Nigeria Police as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

He underwent training at the Police Academy in Wudil, Kano, from 2000 to 2001. Over the years, he has served in several strategic roles within the Nigeria Police Force, shaping his career as an experienced and tactical officer.

Between July 2016 and January 2017, Jimoh served as the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, before being appointed as the Force Public Relations Officer from January 2017 to January 2019. He later became the Commissioner of Police for the Ports Authority in the Eastern Ports, overseeing security operations in some of the country’s busiest maritime hubs before his appointment as CP Lagos.

A native of Kwara State, Jimoh has undergone specialized training in Nigeria, the United States, China, and South Korea, equipping him with the skills necessary to handle complex security challenges. His training includes the Combat Operations Course at the Mobile Training College in Maiduguri and participation in an African Union Mission in Darfur, Sudan. Internationally, he has attended a Weapons of Mass Destruction Countermeasure First Responder program in the United States, as well as courses in maritime security and management reform in China.

Additionally, Jimoh completed training at the Executive Leadership Academy in Pudong, China, and the Maritime Academy in Ningbo, China.

His expertise in counterterrorism and security operations was further enhanced through an Anti-Hijacking Techniques and Tactics course at Yunnan Police College in Kunming, China, and additional law enforcement programs in South Korea.

Beyond his operational expertise, Jimoh has been recognized for his contributions to police-public relations. He was awarded the Presidential Award for Public Relations Personality of the Year by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, underscoring his role in improving the image and communication strategies of the police force.

His appointment comes at a critical time for Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub, which faces a range of security challenges, from organized crime and traffic-related offenses to cyber fraud and violent robberies.

Observers believe Jimoh’s background in both enforcement and public engagement will be instrumental in reshaping the policing landscape in the state.

As he assumes his new role, expectations are high for Jimoh to implement reforms, strengthen community policing efforts, and enhance security strategies to protect the millions of residents and businesses that drive Lagos’ economy.