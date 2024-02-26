The Council of European Union’s Africa Working Group (COAFR) delegates have commenced their four-day visit to Nigeria, landing in Abuja.

Set for 26-29 February 2024, their agenda includes discussions with Nigerian officials, governmental bodies, civil society organizations, and representatives from regional, international, and private sectors in both Abuja and Lagos.

The COAFR, tasked with overseeing the EU’s external policies towards Sub-Saharan Africa’s 46 nations, the African Union, and sub-regional entities like ECOWAS, aims to strengthen ties and cooperation during their stay.

Individuals to meet

In Abuja, the COAFR delegation is scheduled for meetings with pivotal Federal Government departments, starting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, among others.

Additionally, they will engage in discussions with the ECOWAS Commission, focusing on regional developments and the integration process.

In Lagos, their itinerary includes meetings with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Consuls General from EU member states, and leaders of the European Business Chamber (EuroCham) in Nigeria.

They are also set to tour various EU-supported initiatives in the state, which highlight advancements in digital technology, innovation, critical infrastructure, connectivity, and migration.

These interactions aim to further enhance the partnership between the EU and Nigeria.

Recent visit of the E.U to Nigeria

This marks the group’s inaugural working visit to Nigeria, with the delegation comprising representatives from 17 EU Member States and officials from EU institutions.

This trip represents the COAFR’s eleventh visit to the African continent and its third to West Africa, building on previous visits to Senegal and Burkina Faso in 2015, and Ivory Coast and Ghana in 2019.

Recently, an unprecedented number of high-ranking EU officials have traveled to Nigeria, highlighting the significant value the EU places on its partnership with the country.

Recommended reading: NACCIMA and EU announce partnership on business innovation and growth