Market Views
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine boosts U.S Stocks
Pfizer Inc could have a COVID-19 vaccine available in the world’s largest economy by the end of 2020.
Global shares relatively recorded impressive outing, as stock traders and global investors got excited over the news that revealed leading drugmaker Pfizer Inc could have a COVID-19 vaccine available for the world’s largest economy by the end of 2020.
- Two of the three major American stock indexes pared earlier gains at the last trading session for the week, with the S&P 500 little changed at 3,483.81, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to close at 28,606.31.
- However, the tech-dominated index, Nasdaq Composite, reversed into losses to end down at 0.4%
- Shares of Pfizer gained 3.8%, and the stock was the biggest contributor to the S&P 500’s gains on Friday.
- The U.S. drugmaker said it could file for U.S. authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with German partner BioNTech as early as late November.
Backstory
Recall Nairametrics broke the news on Pfizer’s CEO, Albert Bourla’s open letter on when the COVID-19 vaccine would readily be available.
What they are saying
While noting that safety reviews will dictate the timeline, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requiring that at least half the people in the study be watched for side effects for two months, Bourla said that the milestone should be achieved in the third week of November.
Bourla wrote, “Let me be clear, assuming positive data, Pfizer will apply for emergency authorization used in the U.S. soon after the safety milestone is achieved. An initial readout on whether the vaccine is effective could come later this month, depending on how quickly subjects in the trial, some of whom got a placebo shot, become infected with the virus.”
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, further gave insights on prevailing fundamentals making headlines among global investors,
“Investor uncertainty is bristling ahead of an expected choppy period in terms of headline risk, where perhaps the most horrifying trouble of all is that the second wave of the coronavirus could trigger more intense lockdown fears.
“The allure of the US stimulus deal is keeping the + 3500 (S&P 500 e-mini futures) dream alive.”
The focus of global investors is shifting to the highly anticipated US Presidential election, scheduled to hold in less than a month.
Commodities
Crude oil prices end mixed W/W, oil traders grow wary
Crude oil prices ended the week mixed cumulatively amid surging Covid-19 caseloads.
Crude oil prices ended the week mixed cumulatively amid surging Covid-19 caseloads, as oil traders pondered on what direction crude oil prices will go.
What we know: American-based oil contract, West Texas Intermediate closed at $40.88 per barrel, gaining 0.7% on the week, although it should be noted that it dropped 0.2%, on Friday.
- British-based oil contract, Brent crude, the popular standard for oil benchmark, however, dropped for both the day and week.
- Brent Crude prices settled on Friday to trade at $42.93 per barrel, down 0.5%. For the week, the global crude gauge lost 0.2%.
The mixed result in crude oil prices is coming amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases across emerged markets that continue to weigh down on oil traders, as it is believed that the virus has curbed demand in two of the world’s biggest crude oil consuming areas.
OPEC+ plans to reduce its current supply cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2 million bpd in January, as OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo admits that fuel demand is looking “anemic.”
A technical committee of the OPEC+ some days ago expressed their concerns over rising oil supply, since reduced human mobility aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 has also curbed fuel usage.
In an explanatory note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi, spoke on his outlook for the fragile energy market.
“But the tail risk is how lawmakers deal with this Covid-19 surge and the way consumers interact remains the wild card.
“While a return to draconian confinement measures is unlikely, the most prominent threat to the economic recovery is fear of the virus, not necessarily the soft lockdowns or social gathering restrictions.
“It is fear that could keep people hunkered down until the curve flattens or the vaccine is available. And It could sound a significant downbeat to the economy.”
That said, energy consumption is starting to kick up huge in the world’s second-largest economy China. Such macro is expected to keep crude oil prices far above levels seen in April.
Commodities
Liquefied natural gas outperforms in Q3, shows more upside
LNG was among the top performers in Q3, despite the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In spite of the resurging COVID-19 global cases at unprecedented levels, LNG was among the top performers in Q3.
Having surged so high of late, energy analysts envisage LNG’s prices to hold at around $5/MMBTu (a standard gas measurement) through the end of 2020.
That said, investors are also very hopeful of strong LNG demand in Q4 as emerged markets, especially in the Nothern hemisphere, head for winter. This means more liquified natural gas would be required to warm its citizens, thereby further increasing demand among the spectrum.
What you should know
- LNG is a type of gas that has been transformed into a liquid form to make it easier and safer for transportation.
- LNG is colorless, odorless, non-corrosive, and non-toxic.
- LNG is majorly used for cooking, heating, and most importantly, electricity generation.
The common ways to invest in commodities are:
- Using commodity futures: These are agreements to sell or buy a given amount of commodity at a particular price and specified date in the future. They can be traded online through a broker that connects to commodity exchange.
- Using CFDs: A contract for difference (CFD) is a derivative asset, where there is an agreement (usually between a broker and a commodity trader) to pay the differential in the commodity price of an underlying asset between the beginning and end of that contract.
- Using the physical method: The most popular way of commodity investing in Nigeria would be purchasing the commodity itself. Commodities such as cocoa and gold can easily be traded physically.
Market Views
Natural gas, Apple, First Bank among best performing assets in 7 days
An insight into the best-performing assets around the world in the last few days.
Investment performance helps individuals to understand if their specific financial assets are performing or underperforming. It also provides the needed insight to help an investor modify or maintain his/her strategies.
What you should know
The methodology used by Nairametrics, with the help of other leading financial data providers, through their price assessments performance in percentage terms, ranked the financial assets at specific categories.
- The objective is to give the needed insight of top-performing financial assets around the world, and should not be seen as a piece of investment advice or guide, as Nairametrics advises one to seek the services of a certified financial advisor for such services.
- For Commodities, U.S stocks, Currencies, and Cryptos, the most recent weekly performance was used.
- In the case of Nigerian stocks, the previous week’s top gainers were used for easier clarity.
- Readers should also note that the historical performance of these financial assets does not guarantee future performances.
Top 5 gainers in the Commodity market in the last 7 days
- Natural Gas 12.42%
- XAG/USD 8.04%
- Aluminum 4.83%
- Silver 4.69%
- Nickel 4.23%
Source: Investing.com
Top 5 gainers in the Nigerian bourse last week
- ETERNA PLC up 32.48%
- INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC up 21.03%
- AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC up 20.63%
- TRANS-NATIONWIDE EXPRESS PLC up 19.48%
- FBN HOLDINGS PLC up 19.23%
Source: Nigerian Stock Exchange
Top 5 gainers in the Crypto market in the last 7 days
- REN 45.3%
- Thorchain 41.5%
- UMA 30.8%
- Band Protocol 23.5%
- Quant 18.7%
Source: Coingecko
Top 5 gainers in the Currency market in the last 7 days
- USD/TRY 1.47%
- GBP/USD 1.33%
- CAD/JPY 1.18%
- AUD/USD 1.08%
- GBP/JPY 1.07%
Source: Investing.com
Top 5 U.S Stocks in the last 7 days
- Apple 9.93%
- Microsoft 7.52%
- Caterpillar 7.31%
- Salesforce.com 6.77%
- Goldman Sachs 6.48%
Source: Investing.com
