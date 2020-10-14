Business
FG liberalizes the Mining sector, grants 5 years tax concession to miners
In efforts to liberalise the sector, the Federal Government has granted five years tax holiday for miners.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has intensified efforts in liberalizing the mining sector, by granting five years tax holiday for miners who operate in the nation’s mining sector and waivers on imported mining equipment amongst other perks.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, and reported by Vanguard Newspapers.
Mr. Adegbite said, “We have three to five years tax holiday for miners in Nigeria. Also, duty and waiver on mining equipment imported into the country and government allows 100% ownership for foreign investors.”
The Nigeria Mining Week is an annual Business-to-Business event where key stakeholders in the mining sector are expected to converge to discuss and tackle key issues. Over the years it has been an enabler for the mining sector in Nigeria to leap forward.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be virtual and the conference and exhibition are organized by Miners Association Nigeria (MAN), in conjunction with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Clarion Events, and PwC.
Being a resource endowed country, the event is expected to avail an opportunity for the country’s potential to be exhibited to the rest of the world, enabling potential investors to have first-hand information about investment opportunities in the mining sector.
(READ MORE:Crude oil prices rally higher as OPEC+ ramps up effort to curb oversupply)
Backstory
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported sustained efforts on the part of the Ministry of Mining to shore up revenue and contribute to the GDP by 3.0% by 2025.
What they are saying
Commenting on the impact of the conference on the development of the mining sector in Nigeria, the National President of Miners Association of Nigeria, Kabir Kankara said, “The annual gathering aims at providing support for the development of the local workforce and the mechanization of the industry, and at facilitating the dialogue between the private and public sectors across the value chain, to boost the future of mining in Nigeria through collaboration and partnerships.
“With a network of industry leaders, investors, visionaries, and pioneers transforming the face of mining in the country, Nigeria Mining Week is the place to be, to uncover the latest projects, meet new partners, and land new deals.”
Why this matters
The recent efforts are in line with the drive of economic diversification as encapsulated in the Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP). It is capable of increasing the revenue from the sector, creating more jobs, and reducing the over-reliance on oil.
Business
IPPIS: FG considers adopting ASUU’s proposed payment platform
The FG has said that it might consider adopting the UTAS alternative emoluments payment platform presented by ASUU.
The Federal Government has said that it might consider adopting the University Transparency Account System (UTAS) presented by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
This was disclosed by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige while addressing the press after the two and half hours meeting with the Senate leadership and ASUU.
The UTAS, which is proposed by ASUU to the Federal Government, is an alternative emoluments payment platform to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS)
After the meeting, which was facilitated by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who said that the alternative payment platform presented by ASUU was homegrown and worth giving a thorough assessment test.
The Labour Minister said, “We agreed at the meeting to give the required consideration to the UTAS alternative they came up with, as a way of finding a lasting solution to the lingering crisis over the implementation of IPPIS. We have neither jettisoned the implementation of the IPPIS nor fully accepted UTAS.
“The level we moved to now is to subject ASUU’s scheme to integrity test and in doing so, it will be presented to users like the office of the Accountant General of the Federation on Wednesday. After that, it will be sent to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and from there to the office of the National Security Adviser for a second look,” he stated.
He further said, “The platform is an option grown device that requires stage by stage consideration and it is good from the look of things.”
While confirming the outcome of the meeting, Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and Tetfund, Senator Ahmad Baba Kaita, said that the discussion has not ended and that they are getting closer to a compromise between the 2 parties.
Backstory
Recall that members of ASUU have been on strike for about 7 months, due to the dispute with the Federal Government over the implementation of the IPPIS in the university system. The lecturers have claimed it violates the autonomy of Nigerian universities.
Business
#EndSARS: IGP issues new mandates for SWAT
The IGP has announced the mandate for the newly formed Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu announced the mandate for the newly formed Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), including response to robbery attacks, rescue operations, and special operations involving high-profile criminals.
This was posted on social media by the Nigerian Police Force on Wednesday.
Backstory
The Inspector-General of Police had earlier set up a new outfit to take over from the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force.
The new outfit known as Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), will fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of SARS.
In the recently published statement, the IG said their mandates include
- Response to robbery attacks.
- Response to scenes of weapons-related crimes.
- Rescue operations.
- Special operations involving high-profile criminals
The IGP also disclosed a new training schedule, which will take place from October 18 to November 7, 2020, at the PMF Training College, Ila- Oragun, Osun State for personnel of the newly formed SWAT unit.
#NewTacticalTeamMandate pic.twitter.com/JuuxmZqUFE
— Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) October 14, 2020
Business
#EndSARS: IGP says checking phones of Nigerians by any officer not acceptable
IGP has reiterated that profiling Nigerians to see whether they‘re yahoo boys or not is no longer acceptable.
The Federal Government has declared that no Police officer of any unit should look into people’s phones or vehicles, or profile them to see whether they are ‘yahoo boys or not.’
This was disclosed by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, via FG’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
READ: Leventis returns to winning way, declares N876 million profit after 3 years
It stated, “The issue of ANY Police Unit going to look into people’s phones, which is supposed to be their private property, or looking at the type of vehicle they‘re using, or profiling them to see whether they‘re yahoo boys or not—that era is gone. It is not acceptable!”
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
"The issue of ANY Police Unit going to look into people's phones, which is supposed to be their private property, or looking at the type of vehicle they‘re using, or profiling them to see whether they‘re yahoo boys or not—that era is gone. It is not acceptable!” —IG of @PoliceNG pic.twitter.com/7uOcuiS2H8
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) October 14, 2020
He said, “Justice will be done. An investigation team will be constituted which will include Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), to identify all abuses, and officers that are found culpable will be punished.”