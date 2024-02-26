Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment for investment, particularly emphasizing the potential of multinationals from the United States and Africa.

This pledge was made during a courtesy visit by the Corporate Council on Africa, headed by its President/CEO Ms. Florie Liser, at the Lagos House, Marina, as detailed in a statement on the Lagos State website this Saturday.

Highlighting the readiness of Lagos to embrace investments, Governor Sanwo-Olu encouraged both foreign and local investors to view the state as an appealing destination for investment.

He underscored his government’s readiness to implement necessary actions to ensure a favorable business climate, aiming to make Lagos an attractive hub for investment opportunities.

“The world is actually moving and it is moving very fast. And it is no longer news that if the world wants to move, Africa is where that movement can happen. For us in Lagos, we are ready and our government is open.

“We have a city to run, a massive subnational that’s bigger than some other African countries. We are striving to make the city livable, resilient and equally competitive with other cities in the world and when we see ratings and outcomes of global rankings, we are excited. What it does for us is that it makes us also work harder because nobody is slowing down.

“This government is certainly committed. We are pushing on all the verticals of our economic agenda. We are trying to make life more meaningful for our citizens. We are trying to galvanize all the opportunities that are here. Lagos is open; it is ready and it is really for people to see it, smell it, and make the right call. The call is to see it as an investment attractive destination. And whatever you want us to do as a government, we are always willing to do it.

“We are happy that you have come on a courtesy visit. We are willing to grow the partnership. My government is open and willing to engage further in whatever form that can make your members feel confident that the government is helping and willing to help investments. The number is here, people are here and the environment is here. Let us create a mutual government-to-business and business-to-government relationship,” Sanwo-Olu said.

More insights

Highlighting his administration’s alignment with the THEMES+ development agenda, Governor Sanwo-Olu detailed how his government has strategically created opportunities in essential sectors like public transport, healthcare, education, technology, and entertainment.

He shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming inauguration of the Red Line rail project by President Bola Tinubu, a significant achievement initiated by his administration aimed at improving public transit and enhancing the quality of life in Lagos.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed pride in being able to present the Red Line rail to the public, emphasizing its capacity to transport hundreds of thousands of commuters, thereby making Lagos more habitable for its citizens.

In her address, Ms. Liser from the Corporate Council on Africa — a consortium of U.S. and African multinational corporations — affirmed the council’s eagerness to collaborate with the Lagos State Government across various sectors, including energy, infrastructure, agriculture, technology, trade, and finance.

She lauded Governor Sanwo-Olu’s notable accomplishments, particularly the Red Line project, and highlighted the administration’s focus on fostering investment in fintech and healthcare.

Ms. Liser also extended an invitation to Governor Sanwo-Olu to speak at the CCA Africa business summit in Dallas, Texas, from May 6-9, offering him a platform to discuss his tenure’s impact on Lagos State