Lagos motorists have shared their experiences on the recently re-opened and rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge.

The Third Mainland Bridge was fully reopened for public use on April 4, 2024, after months of intensive repairs.

For over two weeks since the 11.8km bridge connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland part of Lagos became fully operational, motorists who have traversed the bridge, have shared their experiences on the newly revamped bridge.

In this article, Nairametrics scoured several social media platforms to get the reactions of motorists who shared their driving experiences on the Third Mainland Bridge since its full reopening.

What Lagos motorists are saying

Kanayo O. Kanayo

Kanayo O. Kanayo, a well-known Nollywood actor, lawyer, and author, recently drove on the fully operational Third Mainland Bridge.

Sharing his experience via Instagram, he acknowledged the inconveniences caused by the bridge’s closure during repairs. However, he praised the completed rehabilitation, describing the bridge as beautiful and commending President Bola Tinubu for his role in the project.

“Na wa o.

“This is Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, Nigeria.

“So life can be this good on Third Mainland Bridge because they kept on shutting down this bridge every four months causing a lot of inconvenience to Lagosians and those who do business here.

“It was not the rehabilitation that was expected.

But guys, this is good.

“Congrats President Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is beautiful.

“Kudos, Mr President.”

Ugodre

Ugodre, Chartered Accountant and Founder of Nairametrics, often uses the Third Mainland Bridge for work and other activities. He recently tweeted from his official X (formerly Twitter) account, praising the new-look bridge after rehabilitation.

Here’s what he said:

“This new 3MB is fine sha.”

The Nairametrics founder tweeted.

Ade Wasiu Banjo

Driving on the third Mainland Bridge at night is a beautiful experience.

Ade Wasiu Banjo, State Financial Secretary of APC Lagos, also shared his experience on the newly rehabilitated Third Mainland Bridge.

In a video posted on his X account while driving on the bridge at night, Banjo described the experience as beautiful, praising the road for its smoothness and excellent lighting.

“Driving on the third Mainland Bridge at night is a beautiful experience.

“Kudos to Mr. President, @officialABAT, and his hardworking Minister of @FMWNIG, Sen. @realdaveumahi,” his tweet read.

Sir Baloh

Sir Baloh, @brandwithtosin, co-founder of Brandversation Africa, a brand-building company, also gave his driving experience on the revamped bridge via his X account.

He expressed admiration for the smoothness of the road and the aesthetics of the bridge while commending the Federal Government for an excellent work.

“I drove through the revamped Third Mainland Bridge yesterday. The smoothness of the road and the aesthetics of the bridge wan make me lose focus. Brilliant and excellently done. Kudos to FG. God bless Nigeria. God bless Lagos state,” Sir Baloh’s tweet read.

Gbenga Aborowa

Gbenga Aborowa, a broadcast journalist and news anchor, expressed approval and admiration for the renovations carried out on the Third Mainland Bridge by the Nigerian government. He praised Dave Umahi, Minister of Works, and others involved in the project.

“The Nigerian Government did a damn good job with the third mainland bridge renovations, kudos to Dave Umahi and all those responsible,” his tweet read.

Phenomenal Oge

Phenomenal Oge, another Lagos resident and the Creative Director of Dreamyeventsbyoge, recently drove on the revamped bridge. She noted its beauty, especially at night, and shared a video of her driving on the Third Mainland Bridge on her X account.

“Third Mainland Bridge be looking so fine at night since after renovations…. I am just seeing this ☺️,” the tweet read.

Stan of the greatest PE lawyer

Another Lagos resident, known as Stan of the greatest PE lawyer! (@canneboT_), shared his experience of driving on the revamped bridge on X (formerly Twitter). He praised the thorough repairs and highlighted the brilliance of including road studs.

“The bridge was well repaired. The road studs is a brilliant inclusion,” his tweet read.

Oye (@SOBolade)

Oye, a Lagos-based motorist, shared his driving experience on the revamped Third Mainland Bridge, noting his concerns about the Federal Government’s 80km/hr speed limit on X (formerly Twitter). He contested its practicality and safety amidst faster-moving traffic.

“I maintained the 80km/hr mark today, and I can say it’s excruciatingly slow and prone to mishap, especially when other users are going >80km/hr,” Oye’s tweet read.