Lagos state has established a Diaspora office dedicated to overseeing the interests and well-being of its citizens living abroad.

This was released in a press statement by Abdur-Rahman Balogun

Director, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM as Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), praised Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for initiating this office.

The diaspora office is responsible for identifying, coordinating and organizing diasporans who wish to contribute to the welfare and development of the state.

What she said

In a letter extending congratulations to Governor Sanwoolu, Hon. Dabiri-Erewa expressed that the establishment of this office would enhance closer ties and expedite development within the state and its diaspora.

She noted that Lagos has now joined states like Abia, which already has a diaspora commission. Additionally, she highlighted that Ondo and Anambra have full Commissioners for Diaspora, while Edo and Cross Rivers are in the process of establishing diaspora agencies.

“Every state of the federation has a diaspora focal person,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

The NIDCOM boss urged other states to give priority to Diaspora affairs as every state has its indigenes abroad excelling in one way or the other, and willing to contribute to state and national development.

According to her, every state of the federation has a diaspora focal person.

The NIDCOM boss therefore urged other states to give priority to diaspora affairs as every state has its indigenes abroad excelling in one way or the other, and willing to contribute to the state and national development.

She therefore congratulated Gov. Sanwo-Olu, and the State Diaspora Focal Person, Jermaine Sanwoolu, who will be the pioneer head of the Agency.

Emulating other states

Earlier, Abia state became the first state in Nigeria in 2021 to establish its own diaspora commission.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, had lauded the move as it made a historic achievement with the passage of the bill by the Abia State House of Assembly.

The bill tagged H.A.B. 21 and titled “The Abians in Diaspora Commission Bill, 2020,” was sponsored by Honorable Onyekwere Mike Ukoha representing Arochukwu state constituency. According to the Speaker, the law became known as “The Abians in Diaspora Commission Law” which came into effect on March 22, 2021.

Currently, Ondo, Anambra, Cross rivers and Edo state are in the process of establishing their own diaspora offices.