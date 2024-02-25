On Saturday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led a comprehensive test run of the Red Line train, meticulously inspecting the tracks and rail corridors in preparation for the upcoming formal commissioning of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) infrastructure, scheduled for next Thursday.

This information was revealed in an official statement published on the Lagos State Government’s website.

“Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Saturday, took a test run of the Red Line train, inspecting the tracks and the rail corridors for another time ahead of the next Thursday formal commissioning of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) infrastructure,’’ the statement read in part

Recall that over a week ago Nairametrics reported Governor Sanwo-Olu’s initial disclosure of the inauguration date at the ‘Lagos Market Trader Money’ event, aimed at supporting 15,000 beneficiaries, a detail first brought to public attention by Jubril Gawat, Senior Special Assistant on New Media.

The statement revealed that Sanwo-Olu, together with Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, state cabinet members, and invited journalists, embarked on a test ride of the Red Line train.

Starting from Ikeja Mega Station at 2:23 PM, the group briefly stopped at Agege Station six minutes later, before continuing to Iju Station, arriving at 2:38 PM—a journey totalling 15 minutes. This inaugural ride marked the first use of the Red Line train since its arrival.

During the trip, Governor Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Hamzat thoroughly reviewed the train’s features, particularly the Talgo wagons manufactured in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, focusing on aspects critical to passenger comfort and safety.

These included the air conditioning system, handrails, cushioned seating, and comprehensive safety features within the wagons.

More insight

Following the review, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced the rail line ready for its formal inauguration, highlighting the importance of maintaining clear rail paths and preventing unauthorized access. He addressed the challenges posed by pedestrian interference and illegal activities along the tracks, committing to stronger enforcement measures and collaboration with the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) to erect physical barriers to minimize disruptions.

Governor Sanwo-Olu called on residents to adhere to the rules governing the use of the rail line, stressing that the infrastructure is meant for transportation, not for trading. He assured of regular train services, with intervals of every 15 minutes, to enhance safety along the railway.

The statement also mentioned that the formal commissioning of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) project by President Tinubu on Thursday would include the launch of the 37-kilometre rail line.

Constructed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), the line stretches from Agbado, bordering Ogun State, to Oyingbo in central Lagos, covering all stations and additional facilities.