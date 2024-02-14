Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the long-awaited Lagos State Red Line Rail project will formally be commissioned on February 29, 2024 by President Bola Tinubu.

According to a post by the Senior Special Assistant to the Government on New Media, Jubril Gawat, this was made known by Governor Sanwo-Olu, at the launch of the ‘Lagos Market Trader Money’ for 15,000 beneficiaries, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, noting that the project will help change the face of public transportation in Lagos State.

