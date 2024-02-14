Following the removal of a member from the Monetary Policy Committee, an order sanctioned by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the presidency has proceeded to endorse new appointments.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu formally requested Senate confirmation for the appointment of a Chairman and Members to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Among the 12 individuals listed is Aloysius Uche, who now assumes the role of an MPC member.

Uche brings a wealth of experience from diverse platforms and industries, having served as a former World Bank Director of Operations in various countries and held key positions in major organizations.

Background

Aloysius Uche Ordu holds a Ph.D. in economics, an M.Sc. in quantitative economics, and a B.Sc. in economics and law.

In his earlier career days, Aloysius Uche gained valuable experience during his tenure at Midland Bank Ltd. as an International Economist from July 1985 to August 1988 in London, United Kingdom.

Before that, he served as an Economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) from January 1983 to July 1985. These roles allowed him to contribute to the field of international economics and provided a foundation for his later achievements in various leadership and managerial capacities at institutions like the World Bank and the African Development Bank

A distinguished personality in international development, currently serving as the Senior Fellow and Director of the Africa Growth Initiative in the Global Economy and Development program at Brookings Uche has experience cuts across various discipline.

Prior to this role, he held the position of managing partner at Omapu Associates LLC, a renowned advisory services and consulting firm. As lead adviser of the African Development Fund Policy Innovation Lab, he played a crucial role in reshaping concessional finance strategies for the African Development Bank Group.

During his tenure as vice president at the African Development Bank, Ordu took charge of regional departments, policy formulation, fiduciary matters, partnerships, and resource mobilization.

Achievements

Uche spearheaded the replenishment of the African Development Fund and played a key role in the decentralization of staff to country offices across Africa. His leadership also included chairing the operations committee and active involvement in senior management coordinating committees.

With over two decades of experience at the World Bank, Uche served in various capacity roles, including Director of Operations Policy and Country Services.

His impactful contributions ranged from representing bank management in board meetings to directing operations for the Latin America and the Caribbean region. Notably, he served as the coordinator of the Young Professionals Program, the World Bank Group’s talent source.

His comprehensive career involved leading teams that revamped the World Bank’s lending policy instruments and streamlined quality assurance processes. His expertise extends to diverse sectors, including urban water and sanitation, agriculture, energy, and transport infrastructure, with a focus on Africa, East and South Asia.

He is a member of the board of directors of the Partnership for Transparency Fund, Ordu continues to make impactful contributions to the field of international development and economic policy.

Apart from his organizational roles, Uche has contributed significantly to research on trade policy, regional economic integration, governance, public health economics, and infrastructure financing.