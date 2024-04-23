President Bola Tinubu is set to embark on an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands starting today, Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

President Tinubu’s official visit to the Netherlands, as announced through a statement on the official X account of the Presidency Nigeria on Monday, comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

During his time in the Netherlands, President Tinubu will engage with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and hold separate meetings with His Royal Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima. Queen Máxima serves as the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

Furthermore, the President will participate in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum that will bring together heads of conglomerates and organizations in both countries to explore opportunities for collaborations and partnerships, especially in agriculture and water management towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

“There will also be extensive discussions with Dutch officials on port management operations for which they have world-renowned experience,” the statement added.

More insight

The statement further revealed that following President Tinubu’s visit to the Netherlands, he will travel to Saudi Arabia for a two-day World Economic Forum.

The World Economic Forum will be held in Riyadh from April 28 to April 29, 2024.

The forum, emphasizing global collaboration, growth, and energy for development, will gather over 1,000 leaders from business and academia.

The statement also revealed that President Tinubu, accompanied by ministers and senior officials, will leverage this platform to advance discussions aligning with his administration’s objectives for Nigeria under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

