The presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday depart the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Abuja for Paris, France, on a private visit.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Tinubu held a bilateral meeting with the United States (US) Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Ajuri in the statement said President Tinubu is expected back in the country in the first week of February 2024.

What the Presidential Media Adviser is saying

Ajuri in the statement said,

‘’President Bola Tinubu will today depart Abuja for Paris, France, for a private visit. He will return to the country in the first week of February, 2024.’’

This is a developing story…