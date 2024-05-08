Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has experienced a notable decline in his billionaire status, dropping to the lowest ranks in years.

Despite being worth nearly $128 billion, Gates now holds the position of the world’s ninth richest individual, a notable descent from his previous standing as the seventh richest just a month ago according to a recent report from the Forbes Billionaire Index.

This marks the first time Gates has occupied such a low position among the world’s wealthiest since the early 1990s.

Having reigned as the world’s richest person for the majority of three decades, beginning in 1995, Gates’ recent decline in ranking reflects a shift in the dynamics of global wealth distribution and highlights the evolving fortunes of prominent figures in the tech industry.

Why Bill Gates’ ranks dropped

Microsoft and Bill Gates’ other investments have not faltered in performance; rather, they have been outpaced by the remarkable growth of stocks such as Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta and Larry Page’s Alphabet. This shift in wealth dynamics has resulted in a significant milestone: Google cofounders Page and Sergey Brin are now wealthier than Gates for the first time.

Two significant factors have contributed to the recent fluctuations in Gates’ fortune. Firstly, his philanthropic efforts have led to nearly $59 billion in charitable donations to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Secondly, his costly divorce in 2021 has further impacted his financial standing.

The divorce proceedings, conducted in the state of Washington, a community property jurisdiction, mandated that all assets acquired during the marriage be subject to a 50/50 split due to the absence of a prenuptial agreement. This legal framework added complexity to the division of assets.

As part of their divorce settlement, the Gates were required to navigate the division of their extensive $124 million art collection, along with various other investments and ventures.

Other insights

Bernard Arnault, the magnate behind luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior under his LVMH group, currently reigns as the world’s wealthiest individual a position he has maintained since February.

Elon Musk, closely trailing Arnault in the rankings, recently surpassed Jeff Bezos to claim the second richest spot. The surge in Tesla stock following Musk’s unexpected visit to China on April 29th propelled his fortune by $14.5 billion, marking the company’s most substantial gains since 2021.

Musk’s ascent not only displaced Bezos but also narrowed the gap between himself and Arnault. With a net worth of $209.4 billion, Arnault’s lead over Musk now stands at approximately $10 billion.

Just a month ago, Arnault held a $30 billion advantage over Bezos and an even larger lead over Musk. However, a decline in LVMH stock over the past month has contributed to a $17 billion reduction in Arnault’s fortune.