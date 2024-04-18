The management of Landmark Beach Resort has stated that the original right of way designated for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which passes through the Water Corporation Road median, remains unused, undeveloped, and still available for the highway construction.

This information was disclosed in a statement issued by Ms. Elsie Ogianyo, the Brand and Corporate Communications head at Landmark Africa on Wednesday.

The statement clarified issues regarding the planned demolition of the resort for encroachment on the redesigned right of way of the coastal highway, noting that the original 1.5km stretch through the Water Corporation Road median lacks permanent structures, and reverting to this alignment would prevent beach operation disruptions.

“Along the original 1.5km coastal road route which passes through the Water Corporation Road median, there are no permanent structures whatsoever. This original alignment remains unused, undeveloped and available till date for the development of the coastal highway and we feel that rerouting back to this original alignment is one of the several credible win-win solutions that exist that will also avoid disruption to the beach,” the statement read in part.

Recall that the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, stated in a recent Channels Television interview that the redesign of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, originally including Water Corporation Road but now rerouted along the coastal path, was necessary to preserve the extensive infrastructure along the original route.

The statement also highlighted that Landmark Beach Resort has never been officially consulted about the coastal highway’s alignment, nor has the resort been engaged in discussions regarding the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) of the project’s impact on Landmark.

Additionally, the statement highlighted that the accelerated sand filling along the Landmark Beach shoreline has caused widespread panic among stakeholders, including independent businesses, suppliers, employees, investors, and financiers within the Landmark ecosystem.

Furthermore, the statement noted that if the highway alignment is not rerouted back to its original path along the Water Corporation Road median, it could jeopardize various investments and infrastructure at the resort, potentially affecting over N40 billion in assets.