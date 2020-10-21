EndSARS: Lagos suspends activities, declares a three-day lockdown

The Lagos State Government has suspended all government activities and declared lockdown for 72 hours due to growing violence in the state.

This was disclosed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a live broadcast on Wednesday.

Some hours ago, eyewitnesses claimed armed uniformed men opened fire on #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate area of the state on Tuesday evening.

Sanwo- Olu said, “Fellow Lagosians, in the sensitive mood and in the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed further that we have an immediate suspension of all state activities for the next three days, except those that are connected to the security activities in the state and the management of the current issues.

“I have also directed that at all public buildings within our reach, that we lower the flag for the next three days as a mark of respect and solidarity for the protests.”

In sensitivity with the mood of the nation at this time, I have directed the following:



1. The immediate suspension of all State activities for 3-days except those connected with governance of security in the State and the management of the current issue. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

Back story

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Lagos had declared a 24-hour curfew in the state, starting from 9pm on Tuesday.

This is due to the raging #EndSARS protests and demonstrations in the state, which has been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums with attacks on innocent citizens and the destruction of properties.