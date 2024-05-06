A real estate brokerage firm in Africa has appointed Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye Adekunle as its new president. Dr. Abikoye succeeds Dr. Tony Aspire Kolawole and brings extensive experience and a fresh vision to advance BRG’s objectives.

Prior to his new role as President of Billionaire Realtors Group, Dr Abikoye had been the Chief Operating Officer and Co-founding Partner at the firm.

Dr Abikoye’s previous role as co-founder and Executive Director at Tribitat Real Estate Ltd, one of the country’s foremost real estate development firms, has equipped him with a deep understanding of the industry’s intricacies, the company said .

Speaking on the development, the immediate past President of the group, Dr. Tony Kolawole, said the appointment of Dr. Abikoye reflects the company’s intent to deliver quality products and services to its client.

In his words, “Dr Abikoye’s appointment marks an exciting chapter in BRG’s journey and reaffirms the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional real estate products and services to its clients.”

He further stated that the company will make giant strides with this appointment.

In a reaction to his appointment, Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye said, “I consider it a great privilege for me to be appointed as the president of the Billionaire Realtors Group and I intend to give it my best. At BRG, we are keen on excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction and this has made us stand out in the real estate sector. I intend to uphold these values and ensure we deliver excellently at all times. With the knowledge and experience I’ve gained so far, I am optimistic and look forward to leading the firm to achieving greater feats.”