Lagos state imposes 24-hour curfew, as hoodlums hijack #EndSARS protest

The Lagos State Government has announced the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in all parts of the state, with effect from 4 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

This is due to the raging #ENDSARS protests and demonstrations in the state which has been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums with attacks on innocent citizens and destruction of properties.

The announcement was made by the State Governor via a tweet thread on his official Twitter handle today.

Sanwo-Olu, in his statement, said, ‘’I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state.”

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the #EndSars movement, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our state.

“I, therefore, declare a 24-hour curfew in the state starting from 4 pm today, nobody except emergency responders and essential service providers should be found on the streets.’’

The governor said nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.

