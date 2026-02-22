Africa’s population is estimated at 1.7 billion, with 45.6% living in urban areas, according to February data from Worldometer.

As cities expand and economic activity concentrates in urban centres, demand for housing has intensified across the continent.

This shift toward urban living has increased pressure on rental markets. For many households, rent ranks as the first or second largest monthly expense alongside food.

It shapes migration decisions, limits disposable income, and reflects conditions in local housing supply.

In fast-growing cities, rising rent often signals strong demand, inflationary pressures, or shortages of affordable homes.

This ranking by Nairametrics is based on data from Numbeo, a global cost of living database that compiles user-contributed data from cities worldwide.

The analysis draws from Numbeo’s 2026 Africa Current Rent Index by City report, which compares average rental prices using New York City as the benchmark with an index value of 100.

Under this methodology, a city with a Rent Index of 80 has rental prices about 20% lower than New York City.

The list below highlights the 10 African cities with the highest rental costs in 2026 relative to the global benchmark.