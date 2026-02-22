Africa’s population is estimated at 1.7 billion, with 45.6% living in urban areas, according to February data from Worldometer.
As cities expand and economic activity concentrates in urban centres, demand for housing has intensified across the continent.
This shift toward urban living has increased pressure on rental markets. For many households, rent ranks as the first or second largest monthly expense alongside food.
It shapes migration decisions, limits disposable income, and reflects conditions in local housing supply.
In fast-growing cities, rising rent often signals strong demand, inflationary pressures, or shortages of affordable homes.
This ranking by Nairametrics is based on data from Numbeo, a global cost of living database that compiles user-contributed data from cities worldwide.
The analysis draws from Numbeo’s 2026 Africa Current Rent Index by City report, which compares average rental prices using New York City as the benchmark with an index value of 100.
Under this methodology, a city with a Rent Index of 80 has rental prices about 20% lower than New York City.
The list below highlights the 10 African cities with the highest rental costs in 2026 relative to the global benchmark.
Rabat in Morocco ranks tenth among the most expensive African cities to rent a home in 2026, with a Rent Index of 12.4. The city has an estimated population of 2 million people, according to Macrotrends.com.
Rabat’s rental market is concentrated in neighborhoods with strong access to employment, universities, and transport hubs.
- High-demand areas include Agdal, Hay Riad, Hassan-Centre Ville, and Tabriquet in Salé. Well-priced apartments in these neighborhoods typically rent within two to four weeks, with vacancy rates below 10% for quality units.
- Tenant profiles vary by neighborhood: students and young professionals dominate Agdal, government employees and families prefer Hay Riad, mixed tenants favor Hassan-Centre Ville, and budget-conscious families rent in Tabriquet.
- Transport connectivity is a key driver, including tramway access in Agdal and Tabriquet, proximity to the train station in Hassan, and highway access in Hay Riad.
- According to sandsofwealth.com, average long-term monthly rents in Rabat range from 3,500 MAD (about $380) for modest units in Salé to over 20,000 MAD (about $2,180) for premium apartments in Hay Riad or Haut Agdal.
Entry-level two-bedroom units in Tabriquet or outer Salé typically rent for 3,500 to 6,500 MAD (about $380–$710), mid-range two-bedrooms in Agdal and Hassan-Centre Ville go for 7,000 to 12,000 MAD (about $760–$1,310), and premium three-bedroom units in Hay Riad and Haut Agdal command 12,000 to 20,000 MAD (about $1,310–$2,180).
