Nigeria’s crypto tax rules spark debate over innovation and investment

Nigeria’s new guidelines on the taxation of virtual assets have triggered debate among cryptocurrency investors, traders and industry stakeholders, with some warning that excessive taxation could discourage innovation, while others welcome the clarity provided by the framework.

Nigeria’s new guidelines on the taxation of virtual assets have triggered debate among cryptocurrency investors, traders and industry stakeholders, with some warning that excessive taxation could discourage innovation, while others welcome the clarity provided by the framework.

The debate follows the release of the Nigeria Revenue Service’s (NRS) new Guidelines on the Taxation of Virtual Assets, which outline how income earned from cryptocurrencies and other digital assets will be taxed under the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025.

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that medium and large companies deriving profits from cryptocurrency and virtual asset transactions will be subject to the standard 30% corporate income tax applicable to companies under the new tax regime.

The guidelines come weeks after President Bola Tinubu signed the Presidential Executive Order on Virtual Assets Coordination, 2026, establishing a coordinated regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, tokenised assets and other digital financial products.

What they are saying

The latest framework has drawn mixed reactions from Nigeria’s crypto community, with concerns centred largely on the potential impact of taxation on participation, innovation and compliance.

“Imagine Airdrop that small average guys are using to guide, they still wanna tax it again and it not like they will use that tax for something meaningful to the society oo,” Favour Crypto (@hatanolu11) said.

“The lawmakers should launch a project and airdrop to us first, don’t tax what you don’t understand,” Live a Worthy Life (@liveworthylife) posted.

“So it’s official now. Crypto is no longer something Nigerian traders can ignore when it comes to taxes. Time to start keeping proper records of every trade, staking reward and airdrop,” Ejeh Solomon (@Ejehsolomonn) said.

Some users also questioned whether airdrops should be subject to taxation, while others argued that the guidelines provide greater clarity on how existing tax obligations apply to digital assets.

EmmaX (@Emmanuel1722834) said “I don’t think its new, unless they’re just implementing it now. Meanwhile, while will a reasonable govt tax Airdrop ? 💔Indeed a country of particular concern!”

Expert views

Tax and blockchain experts said Nigeria’s move reflects a broader global trend as governments seek to bring digital assets within formal tax systems.

Speaking on the issue, the chairman of the Alliance for Economic Research and Ethics LTD/GTE, Otunba Dele Kelvin Oye said “critical details remain undefined. How will virtual assets be classified for tax purposes? Will the framework distinguish between capital gains and income tax? How will staking, mining, and decentralized finance (DeFi) yields be treated? Until these questions are answered, VASPs face significant operational uncertainty.”

He added, “While the promise of a regulatory sandbox signals a commitment to ‘responsible innovation,’ its eligibility criteria, duration, and exit conditions are yet to be announced. Without clear parameters, the sandbox risks becoming a bottleneck rather than an enabler.”

An Abuja-based tax consultant Chidi Obiwagwu said regulatory certainty is positive for investors because it removes ambiguity over their obligations.

“One of the biggest concerns investors have had over the years is uncertainty. Having guidelines is better than operating in a vacuum because taxpayers now know what is expected of them,” he said.

However, Obiwagwu warned that implementation would be critical, particularly if compliance requirements become too complicated or regulators fail to distinguish between different categories of digital assets.

“Taxing legitimate profits is consistent with global practice. The question is whether the framework is simple, predictable and proportionate. If investors perceive the tax burden as excessive, capital and talent could migrate to jurisdictions with friendlier regulatory environments,” he added.

More Insights

Nigeria has spent the past years expanding regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency market as digital assets become increasingly integrated into the country’s financial system.

Crypto usage has evolved beyond investment and trading, with digital assets increasingly being used for cross-border payments and international money transfers. Industry data shows that about 40% of Nigerians use cryptocurrency for international money transfers, significantly above the global average of 11%.

Regulatory oversight has also intensified in recent months. Earlier in July, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) admitted seven additional companies into its Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP), expanding the number of digital asset firms operating under the commission’s regulatory sandbox while broader oversight reforms continue to take shape.

What you should know

On June 26, 2025, President Tinubu signed four major tax reform bills into law: the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA), the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA), the Nigeria Revenue Service Act (NRSA), and the Joint Revenue Board Act (JRBA).

Collectively referred to as “the Acts,” the laws represent a sweeping overhaul of Nigeria’s tax system aimed at boosting revenue generation, enhancing the business environment, and improving tax administration across federal, state, and local levels.

The Nigerian Tax Act and the Nigerian Tax Administration Act took effect from January 1, 2026.