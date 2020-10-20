EndSARS: Human Rights Commission seeks prosecution of 35 indicted police officers

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) announced that it has submitted a report to the Presidential Investigation Panel on human rights abuse against the now-scrapped Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

As it seeks the prosecution of 35 indicted police personnel by the Attorney-General of the Federation. This was disclosed in a statement by the NHRC on Tuesday morning. The Commission said the report was submitted on Monday. The report contains names of all 35 indicted Policemen that served under the disbanded SARS and expects the AGF to consider their prosecution in accordance with the law.

Backstory

Recall Nairametrics also reported that the NHRC also constituted members of an independent investigation panel into the activities of the dissolved SARS, as the Federal Government finds a way to end the nationwide protests.

The AGF told the NHRC that the report will be implemented by the Federal Government and justice would be served to all parties involved. The NHRC said the report was conducted by listening to complaints of police brutality in the six geopolitical zones and “there were discoveries and all were encapsulated in the report.

“We have a mandate to establish a constitutional order,” the AGF said.

He added that the Police Act 2020 has provided solutions to some questions asked about the Police Force, including their operations and welfare captured in the Police Trust Fund.

Why it matters

The criminal prosecution of SARS personnel who have been involved in one form of abuse or the other has been a key demand of the #EndSARS protesters who have taken to the streets in the last two weeks to demonstrate against police brutality. They have declared that it is only in the transparent prosecution of these officers, amongst other demands that they will eventually call off their protests and vacate the streets.

